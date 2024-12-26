Mira!

Home
Notes
Chat
My Medium Newsletter
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Did you start hearing voices?
V2K 101 - a primer
  
Ana Toledo
55
Stop the torture in the homeland.
Now.
  
Ana Toledo
25
Prayers for my friend
For almost a week now, the Government criminals have been pummeling my dear friend and staunch freedom fighter, Dr.
  
Ana Toledo
65
PSA-4
The 24-hour rule
  
Ana Toledo
25
The walls are crumbling down
...and soon everyone will connect the dots
  
Ana Toledo
53
Freedom of Speech
Only in America...
  
Ana Toledo
41

November 2024

Gratitude, a daily practice
...and a plea from the heart
  
Ana Toledo
18
Fickle opportunities:
There now, gone tomorrow...
  
Ana Toledo
30
PSA-3
Dancing queen (or king)
  
Ana Toledo
37
When your heart is in the right place...
God takes care of the rest.
  
Ana Toledo
22
Let’s Get Loud!
...and have our voices heard
  
Ana Toledo
65
PSA-2
Your ears...your antennas?
  
Ana Toledo
53
© 2024 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture