Did you start hearing voices?
V2K 101 - a primer
Dec 26
Ana Toledo
64
55
Stop the torture in the homeland.
Now.
Dec 20
Ana Toledo
52
25
Prayers for my friend
For almost a week now, the Government criminals have been pummeling my dear friend and staunch freedom fighter, Dr.
Dec 20
Ana Toledo
90
65
PSA-4
The 24-hour rule
Dec 13
Ana Toledo
65
25
The walls are crumbling down
...and soon everyone will connect the dots
Dec 8
Ana Toledo
95
53
Freedom of Speech
Only in America...
Dec 4
Ana Toledo
48
41
November 2024
Gratitude, a daily practice
...and a plea from the heart
Nov 28
Ana Toledo
52
18
Fickle opportunities:
There now, gone tomorrow...
Nov 27
Ana Toledo
61
30
PSA-3
Dancing queen (or king)
Nov 22
Ana Toledo
58
37
When your heart is in the right place...
God takes care of the rest.
Nov 15
Ana Toledo
63
22
Let’s Get Loud!
...and have our voices heard
Nov 11
Ana Toledo
88
65
PSA-2
Your ears...your antennas?
Nov 4
Ana Toledo
74
53
