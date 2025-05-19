In life, you constantly face two choices on everything from the simple (choose the healthy fare or not), to the significant (do the honest thing o not). Usually one is the easier path, and the other demands more effort and sacrifice. The one that presents the most difficulty is likely to be the right choice: the one Jesus would choose.



//

On Saturday, the Gateway Pundit website was down for an amount of time I cannot ascertain, but it was for a relatively long time for such an important publication. I immediately thought that it was likely due the cause of a DDoS attack by the criminals. When that happens, I am certain that they published something the criminals want to bury. I went back to look for the article that made them nervous.

I think it could have been this one:

Please watch the FBI criminals terrorizing this family in the video embedded in the article:

The young mother was pregnant. She was made to walk outside barefoot in a Kansas February. The next day, she suffered a miscarriage.

//

FROM BULLIES TO COWARDS

In February, 2025, FBI agents filed case number 1:25-cv-00325-JMC before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. It is a class action asking, among other things, that the court to protect the identities of the FBI agents involved in the investigations and persecutions of J6ers to be kept out of the public scrutiny. Attorney for plaintiffs, Mark Zaid, filed a request for class certification of over 6,000 FBI special agents that had had from minimal to thorough involvement in the J6 cases. The lawsuit seek to prevent the disclosure of the identities of those stemming from the January 6, 2021 events.

Plaintiffs allege privacy rights preclude the publication of their identities except that by definition, government employees are public figures whose conduct is subject to public scrutiny.

These legal efforts include the shielding of the "stunning and brave” FBI criminals that plowed through Mr. Kuehne’s home that morning.

On May 16, 2025, the bullies that terrorized Mr. Kuehne’s family along with an estimated 6,000 FBI agents filed a “Notice” requesting that the court prohibit the Weaponization Committee headed by Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin from exposing their identities and eliminating the list containing their names. This, in open contravention of the public’s First Amendment right to the information about government malfeasance.

The “Notice” filed alleges that the “Department of Justice Associate Deputy Attorney General and the head of DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, held a press conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in which he asserted his intent to “name” and “shame” individuals who participated in the January 6 investigations.” The motion went on to ask that the court order DoJ to destroy its list of 5,000+ FBI employees who were part of the J6 persecution of demonstrators. The FBI plaintiffs request "that the DOJ be ordered to destroy the list it created of the names of FBI personnel in addition to issuing an injunction preventing Defendants’ release of the list beyond DOJ --remains the only outcome that will ensure the safety of Plaintiffs."

In essence, they do not want the world to know of the improper and cruel acts they carried out under color of law.

The Court ordered the government to reply by May 21.

WHY IS THIS RELEVANT TO US?

For those of you that followed Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Committee hearings, you will remember that former FBI special agent Steve Friend testified how he was ousted from the agency after he refused to act contrary to law, framing innocent people and classifying them as “domestic terrorists.”

The Committee issued a scathing report where it documented that agents and supervisors at the FBI had weaponized the agency not just against J6ers, but also against parents that protested at school boards and Traditional Catholics that attended mass.

I hold no doubt that the same cadre of criminals at the FBI involved in these events are the same ones that with the stroke of a pen obliterated each one of our lives, nominating us to the Terrorist Screening Database without reasonable suspicion. They did it out of greed, betraying their duty to uphold the law and U.S. Constitution.

When they faced a choice to go left or right, they chose the crooked path that gave them instant gratification under the Deep State regime (prize money and promotions), disregarding the illegal and nefarious consequences of their acts in the lives affected by their stroke of a pen.

Just like Mr. Friend, these crooked agents had a choice. Unlike Mr. Friend, they chose the easy path, not the correct one.

They did not invoke the Grace of God to shine upon their actions, and instead went down a dishonorable path.

REMOVING THE BAD APPLES

FBI Director Kash Patel has a duty to fire and expose the agents that acted contrary to the victims’ civil and human rights. No traitor to this nation should serve in its premier law-enforcement institution.

These men and women that harmed the fabric of our nation should be exposed and shamed, just as they shamed and terrorized more than 1,500 Americans like Mr. Kuehne and his family.

//

I, for one, have vowed to find, expose, and demand legal reparations from the very last FBI agent that:

1) Nominated each targeted individual to the secret Terrorist Screening Database blacklist categories without reasonable suspicion to condemn them to a life of torture;

2) Submitted false information in FISA warrants applications to illegally spy on law-abiding Americans illegally placed on the TSDB;

3) Refused to take complaints from and laughed at members of our community telling them “you people are crazy”

4) Colluded with Infragard to perpetrate hacking and illegal surveillance on targeted individuals;

5) Worked at fusion centers, conniving to obliterate our lives.

Their criminal conduct is not shielded from public scrutiny. Their victims have a First Amendment right to know who they are, and what they did.

//

I will not stop my quest to shut down the program and expose the FBI criminals that made it possible.

It is my duty.

It is my mission.

It is my promise.

So God help me.