Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TargetedPrivateInvestigator's avatar
TargetedPrivateInvestigator
1h

I also vow and attest to this human right due diligence!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darrin Langton's avatar
Darrin Langton
1h

Thank you Ana and I’m praying for you and everyone who is involved with this targeting program.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture