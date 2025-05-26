Today is Richard Lighthouse’s birthday.

I am honored to call him my friend.

In December 2017, Richard founded Targeted Justice with eleven other targeted individuals.

More than seven years later, he is the only founder that continues to work at Targeted Justice fighting every day to shut down the program. He continues to be as committed to his goal as he was on that first day, when he drove to the outskirts of Dallas for the first meeting.

Richard told me how, driving alone for hours that day, he made a commitment to himself that he would not quit until the program was shut down. He thought it could take a couple of years he had no clue of the behemoth it was.

And he has not broken that promise.

Throughout the years, Richard researched all possibilities, until he reverse-engineered the program, figuring out who was perpetrating it and how. He has incessantly gathered the evidence in plain sight that others failed to see that proves that it is not China or Russia running the program, but our very own intelligence community.

He has organized rallies for the targeted community and planned events in Washington DC and Colorado Springs.

The Lighthouse has also written over 30 e-books, most of them on different aspects of the program. They are all available for free at targetedjustice.com or on his own website, rlighthouse.com.

After years searching for an attorney that would join the fight, he found an attorney to fight for justice for all targeted individuals. In September 2022 Targeted Justice airlifted me from corrupt Puerto Rico where the program runs on steroids. People there actually get shot in “random” drive-by shootings or die days or weeks after medical malpractice. Since everyone seemed to be in on it, I doubt I would be alive today if I had not fled my beloved patria as a result of Richard’s foresight and assistance.

Richard took the risk of bringing me to Texas because he was desperate for an attorney that could take on the Deep State. In turn, I was desperate to make it out of the island alive.

Since that time, we have not stopped fighting for liberation of all members of our community from the Terrorist Screening Database and its nefarious consequences.

He has been unjustly slandered. He is a man of integrity, and he will not cease his quest to expose and shut down the program until the very last targeted individual is set free.

During Targeted Justice’s recent trip to DC, Richard was an unstoppable force, ignoring the pain and fatigue until he made it through the last one of the offices he set a goal to visit. Proudly listening to him speak in one of the meetings confirmed what I know to be true: our community should be grateful for Richard, a credible, authoritative voice on attribution. His credibility ensures that the issue will be taken with the seriousness that it demands.

Richard seldom gets credit for his humongous efforts. I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that without Richard Lighthouse, I would have no hope that this “Program’ would be shut down.

Please take a moment today to wish him a happy birthday, as well as the vibrant health he needs to continue fighting for us all.

Thank you!