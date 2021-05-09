Why subscribe?

MIRA!

One of the first idioms that you adopt when visiting Puerto Rico for more than a tourist sojourn is MIRA! (LOOK!), when trying to have someone listen to you. It really means: Pay attention!

I want to bring your attention to outrageous government and private sector abuse going on in plain sight, but many fail to see.

I am an attorney and a targeted individual. Arriving in Houston on September, 2022, I began a legal battle to shut down the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program that everyone in D.C. knows exists, but no one musters the courage to shut it down.

Join me in creating awareness about the heinous ‘Program’. We can only defeat it by waking up America into realizing our own government is torturing, stealing and destroying the lives of innocent people simply because they spoke out about what is wrong.

My escape from corrupt Puerto Rico, leaving everything behind is nothing short of a miracle.

To quote Johnny Depp’s recent statement when asked what he lost when he was defamed, my enemies’ attacks on multiple fronts took away from me “Nothing but Everything”. However, my enemies were unable to strip from me my dignity, passion, intelligence and mission.

Those remain unscathed, bringing me before you today to humbly ask that you follow and support me.

Most of my content will be in English although I may occasionally include a post in Spanish to entice the Spanish-speaking readers interested in knowing what the mainstream media won’t know or report.

Thank-you for joining me in this journey to freedom.

Ana