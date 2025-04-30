Mira!

Mira!

Truthbird
12h

I think there are more local storage sites, in addition to this one. I've had journals stolen, to be returned months or even many years later, with important pages torn out. I've had other items disappear, only to be returned, extremely conspicuously, ten or more years later. One example is a large, stainless steel, stock pot. I'd bought a replacement for it. Now the replacement has disappeared. (It too has been stolen.) At this point I take it for granted that nothing is safe at my house.

The vast majority of the stuff that has stolen from me has never been returned, of course. There have been many thousands of items stolen from me by now, but there also been at least the same number of items vandalised, broken, ruined, etc. without being stolen. I've been a targeted individual for thirty-five years.

