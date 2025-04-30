Targeted Individuals get important medical and financial documents stolen such as birth certificates, mortgage notes for cancelling, medical files, and imaging films and reports, among others. Although the criminals are not supposed to steal expensive items that could trigger a police report, they are known to steal items that the victim treasures or cherishes.

I know that throughout the years, things I cherished just disappeared. I could not figure out how, but did not give it much thought.

For quite some time, I had wondered where do the criminals store the items they steal from targeted individuals. I assume that the thugs that extract them from your home are not allowed to keep them, as it would risk the ‘covert’ nature of the Program. The stolen items must be inventoried, delivered and stored somewhere.

It is likely that after the criminals deliver the stolen items from targeted individuals to get a bonus payment from the Fusion Center, the latter periodically sends shipments of collected items to a central repository.

After twenty years of the program, the warehouse storing they property they have stolen from us must be impressive.

This week, Zerohedge reported that when the General Services Administration listed for sale a huge warehouse with no known occupants, known as the Parr-Franconia Warehouse Complex comprising 14 buildings, some going by names like “Franconia Building B” and “Butler Building 12,” which don’t appear on any other public database of government real estate. Someone threw a fit, and the listing was withdrawn within 24 hours. CIA does not deny or confirm (sounds familiar?) exerting control over the building,

The complex’s GPS Coordinates are 38.7675687, -77.1779386 and its closest Address: 6808 Loisdale Road, Springfield, VA 22150, close to the Pentagon.

HISTORIC REFERENCES

Zerohedge reports:

Foreign Policy once identified it as a heavily guarded compound used to store “classified files, equipment, and supplies.” "It’s been identified in numerous public forums. The bad guys know it exists; the CIA and the Air Force often assign counter-surveillance teams to the area." Some say that “perhaps the worst-kept secret in Springfield,” where neighbors talk openly about the strange security measures and rotating surveillance.

A 1990s appraisal showed the building was occupied by eight federal agencies, including the CIA.

Located in he complex offered a staggering total of 1.5 million square feet of storage space. Upon reaching an agreement with the RF&P Railroad, they extended the old Ravensworth railroad spur, to facilitate the unloading of goods transported from around the nation.

Since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is focused on declassifying materials that should be open to the public, this revelation provides an opportunity to take a bite at the elephant.

I urge you all Digital Warriors to post and tag Tulsi Gabbard in all social media and specifically ask her the following:

“Consistent with your commitment to transparency and uncovering the abuses of the intelligence community, please investigate if the property stored at the Parr-Franconia Warehouse corresponds to the non-investigative subjects for which the FBI obtained the 278,000 FISA warrants during 2020 and the beginning of 2021. An important piece of the puzzle.”

Let us all continue pressing for answers.

All the roads leads to Nuremberg 2.0.