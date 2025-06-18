Last week, ICE had an operative in a meat-packing plant in Nebraska. 100 illegals were arrested.

The owner/president of the company stated in an interview that all the employees had been E-Verified with the IRS system.

That made me wonder because I, an American citizen, tried relentlessly to get IRS E-verified to no avail.

WE KNOW THAT THE IRS IS CROOKED AND WEAPONIZED

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, who testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden in 2023, later told Catherine Herridge in a 2024 interview that the IRS targets conservatives and helps to hide evidence for Democrats. Moreover, there are 6,000 IRS Agents that are years behind in paying taxes.

//

Looking back, I remember that the criminal that purported to be my best friend insisted that I check and build my credit. I did not bother to do so because since 2010 the criminals have been trying to take my home away from me, and it would be an exercise in futility to attempt building my credit.

After all, who would want to steal my identity if I did not have credit, right?

WRONG!

I have never lived in 2007 Surf Ave 11C, Brooklyn NY.

Now I know that my “friend” insisted on it so that I would discover that my identity had been stolen.

That is why the criminal handler that pretended to be my friend insisted that I build my credit: by getting the credit report, I would discover a fake Ana Toledo living in Brooklyn with my social security number.

The CIA planned this program to the tee. They never thought that targeted individuals that were unemployed, homeless and desperately trying to survive would preoccupy themselves with minutiae as checking their credit reports. This gave them a pool of victims to steal their tax id numbers to give them to illegals.

SOLUTIONS

Even if you know your credit has been affected, you need to lock it.

Criminals want to steal your identity because of your citizenship, not your credit. That makes illegals employable. And the weaponized IRS enables it.

That is why it is likely that I along countless other targeted individuals have not been able to get E-Verified by the IRS: because they verified SOMEONE ELSE with your tax id number.

I tried locking my credit. The criminals sabotaged every effort.

You may want to create FREE accounts with the three credit reporting systems:

transunion.com

equifax.com

experian.com

I was able to open accounts only with the first two. The last one is the most reputable, and apparently the one most frequently used by institutions.

After you open the accounts, FREEZE your credit so no one can so much as open a bank account for direct deposit with your social security number. This is also a FREE procedure.

WARNING: EXPERIAN HAD ME CHASING MY TAIL, AND I COULD NOT ACCESS THEIR WEBSITE, EVEN AFTER I OPENED A FREE ACCOUNT.

That is likely why the criminals interfered with my efforts at opening an account there. When I called, they did not allow me to reach a human being to ask for the credit freeze.

ARE THE CREDIT REPORTING AGENCIES IN ON IT?

The TSDB is sent to these three organizations as well that have the obligation to flag you as a terrorist any time you want to make a financial transaction.

I was able to reach TransUnion by phone (or someone that represented to be from that company. For all I know, it could have been one of the FBI/CIA/DHS criminals on the other side of the line. Supposedly they froze my credit on their system but when I checked today, it still reflects that it is “unprotected.”

I was supposedly able to freeze the credit online with Equifax, but the CreditKarma.com web page still reflects that both TransUnion and Equifax are “unprotected.”

The one service that seems to be the one holding the key to the criminals malfeasance is Experian.com. There is no way they let me access the online service or a person over the phone.

When there is such an insistent blockage of a service like Experian, I know it’s the criminals trying to hide what will inevitably come out: that they trafficked our social security numbers as well.

Since the criminals are not going to stop me, I had to look elsewhere.

That is when I came across a PAID service that monitors and freezes your credit: aura.com. Their current offer for individuals is $12.00 a month, paid on a yearly basis ($144.00). It monitors your three credit reports and even if your tax id has appeared in the Dark Web.

When I was finally able to access my Experian report, it shows a wrong name for me:

My social security number in Experian is tied to a wrong name!

No wonder the criminals were blocking access to Experian: because it has my name wrong.

I will not stop until I get to the bottom of this, and neither should you.

Little by little we are peeling the layers of the onion, until we have exposed all the criminals and their collusion.

//

It was not enough for them to steal our freedom, our families, our reputation, our friends. They already had a human substitute to take over our social security number when they succeeded in their nefarious plan of annihilating us.

Nice try criminals.

We are very much alive and coming for every last one of you.