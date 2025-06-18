Mira!

Tranquility
Tranquility
19h

Thank you for sharing this, Ana — and for the reminder about credit reports and freezing our files. Your persistence and clarity help so many of us stay vigilant. 💗

Sherri Wilson
1d

They did that to me in 2018-2019 the year my former thieving roommate was gathering information while I was at work from my paperwork and her now ( husband) was placing malware & key loggers that placed my devices to their technologies that induce V2K & tracking all took place! I got my credit reports ‘ discovered the same thing ‘ more. They link it through email to “ 7” # hidden page coding hyperlink then loop to a hackers email webpage forum along dark web torrents. Since I am not tech savvy I could never find actual evidence of how just bits & pieces of odd information that I started searching web page source coding after incidents occurred every other minute across accounts I had for years. Basically within 24 hours they had crashed devices, accounts, my identity, my ability to prove who I am all during the Covid lockdown. Took over a year and a half before realizing 2 of the perps that still harm me to this day we the ones that orchestrated the severity of these atrocities upon me because they were told they were going to get money to test these technologies upon me while they smiled to my face in person

