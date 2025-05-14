Dear community:

More than 100 days have elapsed since President Trump was sworn in; 83 since Mr. Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI director. While Mr. Patel has a lot of work ahead of him to weed out the government gangsters that weaponized the FBI against law-abiding Americans, we need to help him by making our voices heard.

Granted: some of us have seen a considerable reduction in gangstalking, but the directed energy weapons attacks on most have been off the charts.

Yet when it comes to federal crimes such as electronic surveillance and hacking without probable cause or an Article III Court-issued warrant, the criminals at Infragard, FBI, and those that remain within the Intelligence Community have been relentless. They insist on intercepting our communications as if any of it could prevent their crimes from being exposed.

I, for one, am sick of living rent-free in their pathetic brains devoid of purpose other than to harm law-abiding Americans.

I know you are too.

Public officials need to realize their responsibility of eradicating Biden administration’s rogue criminality. They cannot look the other way to the continued civil rights violations that these Deep State operatives under their watch continue to perpetrate in plain view, under color of law.

I ask that you join me today in a letter-writing campaign to Mr. Patel to demand that he discontinue once and for all the illegal practices consisting of:

1) maintaining the identities of non-investigative subjects on the Terrorist Screening Database and

2) using, applying for, and/or renewing bogus FISA warrants against law-abiding citizens illegally placed on the TSDB by prior administrations.

Any written demand you send Mr. Patel will enter the FBI database and will have to be produced to you in any subsequent Privacy Acts/FOIA requests you make to the agency. It will establish that as of its date, you demanded that the FBI adhere to the U.S. Constitution and abstain from the illegal activity it has subjected you to for years.

Please copy the draft below, adapt to your situation, and send it to Mr. Patel by means of a tracked U.S. Postal Service method, as well as through social media.

I recommend also copying your favorite official at the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as President Trump.

Let them know who are the real victims of government weaponization.

May 15, 2025

Via Priority Tracked Mail

Mr. Kash Patel

Director

Federal Bureau of Investigation

935 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20535-0001

Dear Mr. Patel:

Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order 14,147 directing the Executive Branch to eliminate government weaponization, this is to request that you order the immediate removal of my name from any of the two categories that as of December, 2024 were referred to as Handling Codes 3 and 4 of the Terrorist Screening Database.

I am an American citizen that does not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria to be included in any category of the TSDB or any criminal list, for that matter.

I am one of the non-investigative subjects in those two categories that comprise 97% of the list despite their lack of ties to terrorism, all of whom are victims of government weaponization.

Under the guise of Section 702 of FISA, 50 U.S.C. § 1881a, and devoid of probable cause required under the Fourth Amendment, rogue, woke FBI agents greedy for bonuses have falsified information to the FISA Court to obtain and renew warrants directed at illegally spying on the undersigned.

I am one of the 278,000 victims against whom Deep State FBI agents obtained bogus FISA warrants during 2020 and the beginning of 2021 and continue to do so today.

Since 2021, the FISA Court exposed that the FBI “has been seriously and systematically abusing its warrantless electronic surveillance authority.” Christopher Wray and Charles Kable, FBI and Terrorist Screening Center Directors, respectively, abused the law. In so doing, they obliterated the privacy and lives of many.

During your involvement in exposing the Steele Dossier, you personally corroborated that FBI applications filed to fraudulently obtain a FISA warrant to spy on non-investigative subjects relied on unsupported, inaccurate, or omitted information. What have you done to scrutinize and throw out those bogus warrants?

Despite the horrific abuses to my civil rights perpetrated as a result of the FBI’s past criminal conduct, we have not seen that you have done anything yet to stop the privacy and civil rights abuses that hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Americans continue to endure every day as a result of their improper inclusion on the TSDB, including, but not limited to:

Redirecting, intercepting, and surveillance of all phone communications;

Use of stingray devices to hijack calls, listen in and record without warrant or probable cause of the commission of a crime;

Intercepted and undelivered emails;

Slander and defamation of character by the FBI and other intelligence agencies through the publication of my name on the TSDB distributed through the NCIC to more than 18,000 law enforcement, 600 corporations and 1,200 organizations as well as in the M.A.R.S. Database, affecting our social and professional endeavors;

Perpetrate slander, tortious interference, and influence upon third parties to sabotage professional or social relations.

Perpetuation of lawfare that weaponized courts consistently adjudicate adversely to us.

More than eighty-three days have elapsed since your confirmation. This is plenty of time for you to have tackled what should have been a priority on your list to bring down the Deep State: a hit to its crown jewel, the ‘Program,’ by ordering the removal of all non-investigative subjects from the TSDB, bringing to a halt the illegal surveillance, hacking, and harassment we are subjected to 24/7.

This constitutes a formal request that you remove my name and all references to me or my property from the TSDB with the urgency that my protected rights under the U.S. Constitution and President Trump’s Executive Order 14,147 against Government Weaponization requires.

Please advise.

Sincerely,

name

address

email

phone number

cc:

Hon Pam Bondi, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Hon. Harmeet Dhillon, Chief, Civil Rights Division, U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

This is no time to stay quiet.

Send your letter today and post it everywhere in social media, tagging the officials that need to act.