Dear supporters:

I apologize for my absence these days. I wanted to touch base with you, provide an update, and inform that I will write a longer post soon.

I have been away from this realm because for an entire week prior to Saturday, I was busy preparing flyers, folders, emails, calls, and everything related to Targeted Justice’s pilgrimage to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the illegal unacknowledged special access torture program that has stolen so much from us.

We are in the middle of the week, marching tall to reach as many as those that have the power to expose and bring the criminals to their knees.

Just as a ‘normal’ life does not come easy for those that the FBI criminals illegally added to the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database reserved for non-investigative subjects, imagine what the Space Force and CIA traitors physically perpetrate on the freedom warriors trying to expose them.

Yes, the microwaves to our bodies and feet have been painful and debilitating. Yet, they are not stopping us. Their attacks are a reaffirmation that we are doing what hurts them most: coherent, intelligent exposure of their crimes before those that can shut them down.

This community counts with a team of true heroes: Jill, Richard, Sally, and Len.

We are all pushing through the obstacles, confident that God is moving the hearts and strengthening the courage of those that have the power to expose and shut down the criminals.

I took the picture below on our way back after our first day. Our smiling faces conceal the excruciating pain our bodies were feeling.

While walking through the halls of Congress and Senate, I found myself silently admiring the Honorable Dr. Len Ber, whose beautiful mind, determination, and compassion, pull him through the most atrocious of tortures to expose the illegal program that is causing Havana Syndrome in thousands of unsuspecting civilians.

Please continue praying for our team.

Do not forget to share our content in social media by tagging officials that can and need to act to shut down the weapons. We need to saturate their feeds with compelling and undeniable content.

Thank you!

Blessings to all.