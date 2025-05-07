Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
11h

We are grateful for you. May God Bless you all and Angels take good care of you. You are in our prayers. And God always defends and protects those who serve His Light.😇🗽🗽🗽🔔🔔🔔🕊️🕊️🕊️ May the Bell of Liberty be restored and heard by all in America as God intended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Todd thomas's avatar
Todd thomas
12h

Yes God bless you all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture