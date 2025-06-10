Today I discovered such a beautiful song, I had to pause to share it with you dear community.

Almost a year ago, I wrote a post on someone that is not personally known to me, but who has greatly influenced my life for the better: Scott Adams.

The post “Want to Be Smarter? Listen to Scott Adams” explained how I so much appreciate having an occasional morning coffee with him while listening to his podcast to learn something new and worth assimilating.

Unfortunately, Scott’s instinct on the jab was not all there. He took at least two I believe and now has a stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

His fans have showered him with love and tears — me included — yearning to have him for at least another thrifty years dispensing knowledge and advice.

Despite his condition, Scott is committed to continue his show as long as his health allows him to.

Today I came across a BEAUTIFUL song and video that artist Akira the Don made in honor of Scott, an homage to his wisdom. I urge you all to watch it.

Here are the simple lyrics to the song, extracted from one of Scott’s shows:

“Here's the Scott formula

For happiness

You can't chase it

Don't chase it

But you can let it happen

By doing other things

That are right

So I would say

You want to spend

About 80% of your time

Chasing meaning”

//



Prior to discovering I was targeted, I had a happy life. Yes, I underwent horrific things —such as a fake cancer diagnosis that forced me into a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiotherapy even though I did not have cancer. Yet, I always had the attitude, the conviction that everything happens for a good reason. Even bad things.

Everything is indeed a blessing in disguise.

Becoming targeted and traveling to Houston to work in shutting down the program has given me meaning. A purpose in life. One that fuels my desire to wake every morning and fight, fight, fight!

Pursuing meaning in life as Scott Adams attests is definitely the ultimate source of happiness.

If you have not found it yet, I urge you to look within and search for that meaning that will bring you the happiness that seems to be elusive at times.

Enjoy!