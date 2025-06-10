Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carmen Quesada's avatar
Carmen Quesada
1d

Ana, the message of your article is really beautiful. It reminded me an old book in my library that I read many years ago: Man’s search for meaning written by Viktor E. Frankl, an Holocaust survivor.

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one's own way.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ana Toledo
dj's avatar
dj
1d

Thank you for sharing, Ana! I am so thankful you have found Purpose and meaning though it’s a hard struggle. Definitely one that does not go unnoticed or unappreciated!

We have had two murders in our neighborhood in the last two weeks. We live in a fairly quiet neighborhood I thought except what I rxperience 24/7. Other than the ones who participate, no one else would know. Sunday we had two guys walking around in rain ponchos looking into people’s windows and cars. A neighbor caught one and held him til police got there and not sure what happened to the other. It’s very concerning!

I will keep Scott Adam’s in my prayers! May God Bless! 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ana Toledo
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture