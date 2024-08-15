Some say your five closest friends define who you are.

While I do not necessarily disagree with that, it is likely that the social media you consume every day plays a greater role in your outlook in life. Just as your body is a refection of what you eat, the quality of your thoughts depends on the media personalities you listen to.

From there that I prefer to watch really smart, highly educated, and intellectually honest personalities like Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert cartoon. Aside from having a degree in economics, Scott is a hypnotist, musician, cartoonist, writer, and podcaster.

Mr. Adam’s podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, is my favorite part of the day. Each morning seven days a week, Scott shares his wisdom and actionable tools to be better in life.

Every day Scott discusses the news in an objective, piercing way that teaches you to sift through the propaganda and subliminal messaging.

Scott also gives priceless, candid life lessons such as what are the two things tha…