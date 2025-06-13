Dear community:

Stop thinking out loud or telling your plans to your kitty. It’s prompted by the criminals, for the criminals.

Let me explain.

Have you noticed you have developed a habit of talking to yourself? Many a times, reciting what you are going to do next, or for the rest of the day.

This is not a random occurrence.

It is entirely directed and intentional, provoked by the mind manipulators working in Colorado Springs and Denver to help the local criminals that chase you around for free money.

While it is true that through Remote Neural Monitoring the criminals at the CIA and the Space Force monitor our thoughts in real time, security clearance limitations preclude them from telling the community perps what you are going to do next.

Hence the need for them to induce you to think out loud: so that the local criminals can gather the information and have the perps either wait for your arrive shortly after you anywhere you go, or the Infragard criminals interfere with whatever online activity you are about to engage in.

You see: most of us have throat and/or ear implants or hidden microphones in our homes and cars. I am certain that the local fusion centers and their criminal operatives access the sound information from the implants in our ears and throat and house mics through Bluetooth and WiFi within range of you.

When you articulate out loud your thoughts or plans, even if it’s telling your kitty: “wait for me while I go to the post office,” you are giving the criminals a time advantage to set up their gangstalking boots on the ground.

Keep talking to your kitty, it’s therapeutical. But do not tell him where you are going. Tell him about how beautiful he is without having to wear makeup.

Make it hard on the pathetic criminals to cash in on their taxpayer-funded gift cards.

This is not to say that they will send their pathetic minions out, it just means it buys you some time to go in and out, hopefully giving you the chance to wave at them as they arrive just as you are leaving after completing your transaction.

Fight back. Make an effort to make them regret having targeted you.

Their days are numbered.