Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers out there, and specially those that have been estranged from their children by this wicked, diabolical program. Today, I urge you to be inspired to work towards making this your last Mother’s Day under captivity of the government criminals.

I am back in Texas, ready to continue our fight for freedom for everyone from the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program.

There are signs this will happen. Soon.

We need you to help change happen!

BRAVA ANA!

Courageous Rep. Anna Paulina Luna from Florida introduced the “American Privacy Restoration Act,” a bill that seeks to undo the sweeping surveillance powers granted to the federal government under the nefarious USA PATRIOT Act that turned targeted individuals into perpetual suspects in their own country.

Upon announcing the measure, Rep Luna expressed: “I introduced the ‘American Privacy Restoration Act’ to FULLY REPEAL the Patriot Act and strip rogue intelligence officers of their extraordinary mass surveillance powers. Since the passage of the USA Patriot Act in the aftermath of 9/11, intelligence agency officials have used their mass surveillance tools to settle personal scores, interfere in elections, and spy on untold numbers of innocent Americans. This abuse must come to an end!”

Follow @RepLuna on X, search for the POST linked above and please quote the post below, tagging your Congress person and telling him or her:

“The people of ____ are counting on you to support this bill.”

Do not forget to add at the end of your quote:

Please repost

Targetedjustice.com

Let’s ride this wave while it becomes a powerful tsunami that will destroy the illegal Stasi state we have been subjected to for decades.

YOUR TIME HAS COME FOR EACH ONE OF YOU TO FIGHT FOR FREEDOM!

We need each member of this treasured community to WRITE TO YOUR REPRESENTATIVE through the forms available in each one’s web site. Do it from Monday through Friday – if you do it during the weekend, you give the criminals more opportunity to go into their servers and erasing the message.

Please do not go into a long-winded explanation about your specific situation as a targeted individual. This is about demanding from your representative in Congress full, unconditional support to Rep. Luna’s bill.

You can copy and paste this message:

I am one of your constituents residing in _____, __. I hereby request that you support Rep. Ana Paulina Luna’s ‘American Privacy Restoration Act’ providing for the FULL REPEAL of the Patriot Act. I am a law-abiding American victim of the rogue surveillance state that the Patriot Act created to spy on our own, destroying the core principles of privacy dear to every American.

Commit to making things right and make public your support for Rep. Luna’s ‘American Privacy Restoration Act,’ furthering the elimination of the weaponized government against Americans.

If you need to know how the surveillance allowed under the Patriot Act has caused me irreparable harm, feel free to contact me.

After you send the message, look up the phone number of the Congressman/woman aides in the directory below:

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

Call and ask for them to verify they got your message. Write down the name of the person you talked to. Tell them you need for them to acknowledge receipt. If they do not send it, keep calling. You need to make sure your message gets through.

The dam has cracked.

Let’s help it entirely collapse.