CAUTION: DISTURBING CONTENT AHEAD

This morning I came across an article in the French journal Le Pointe that reported on an unusually rare condition afflicting “SIX OUT ONE THOUSAND” women: 24/7 stimulation of their clitoris.

Given the high concentration of nerves in that area, it becomes a painful torture difficult to live with.

I immediately concluded that the condition is nothing but the work of the CIA criminals.

Neither the women nor the author realize that there may be an external cause for their condition: the constant microwave beams fired at that particular area by the sick criminals working in the bowels of the Denver Airport.

These attacks can be augmented by the presence of self-assembling nanotechnology or implants by unscrupulous, criminal medical doctors such as the ones that I have encountered, that could serve as a conduit for the attacks.

Grok’s rendition of Ana’s visualization of the sick CIA criminals

It would be interesting to corroborate if the women with this condition show other signs of being targeted.

The unsuspecting doctors prescribe SRIs [serotonin reuptake inhibitors], precisely what the criminals prefer in order to continue their mind experimentation.

I took the time to translate the article for you. If you are a targeted individual undergoing this kind of suffering, I urge you to write to the author, Arièle Bonte (https://www.arielebonte.fr/contact/).

You can use Google Translate to courteously send her the message in French, as I did. She needs to know it’s not an illness, it is torture by the rogue CIA criminals.

I would personally recommend they try Target Source’s new device, the SK Great Reset Zapper, to see if it disrupts the stimulation. So far has worked for eight women in disrupting the electronic r*apes by the sick varmint that perpetrate them.

Just like Gisele Pelicot, the brave woman that coined the term “shame must change sides” after discovering that she had been raped hundreds of times by countless men while incapacitated, these women are sexually victimized in a different, yet equally disturbing ways.

Please read the full translation below, and come to yuor own conclusions. My mind is made up:

Nuremberg 2.0 cannot come soon enough.

Let’s make it happen.

Google translation of the article by Arièle Bonte:

"I'm constantly aroused": the syndrome that ruins the lives of some women

An estimated 6 out of 1,000 women experience almost constant clitoral arousal. This little-known disorder can have devastating consequences on daily life and mental health.

In September 2021, Sniéjana, 28, was worried. She'd been feeling tension in her clitoris for several days. The discomfort lasted for hours and, most importantly, it wasn't related to any masturbatory practice, sexual act, or arousal.

"It's as if your feet hurt for five hours a day. You walk every day, and the sensation persists: it quickly becomes hell. It's painful and debilitating, also because the clitoris is the most innervated area of ​​the body. Its sensitivity is already very high, but now it's heightened," describes the young woman, who derives no pleasure from this clitoral tension because it's so invasive.

The attacks occur at her workplace or during a family meal. Sniéjana then describes a feeling of shame. "At first, I wondered if I was aroused by my boss or a family member. It's terrible, because it confuses the issue psychologically."

“With SEGP, it sometimes takes several orgasms to reduce the discomfort, but it can return very quickly.”

Already seeing a psychologist and a doctor for other physical and mental health issues, Sniéjana mentioned these tensions, but didn't get a diagnosis. Later, the twenty-something made an appointment with a sex therapist. "Rather than telling me, 'I don't know what you have, but we'll try to find out together,' she told me that it's normal to have a high libido at my age. At first, that reassured me." The sex therapist advised Sniéjana to stimulate the area. But this only increased her discomfort, to the point of seriously weighing on her mental health. "I had suicidal thoughts, simply because I felt isolated. It's a terrible thing to live with, especially with the lack of a diagnosis, the lack of a sense of control, and the uncertainty: will this last my whole life? And I know I won't be able to survive if it does."

Finally, eight to ten months after the onset of what she then called "hyperlibido," Sniéjana found answers in an article her partner presented to her. "I recognized myself." The article in question explains that the consequences on the lives of those affected can be very serious, even leading to suicide. "I told myself that if I wanted to get out of it, I had to talk about it." She made an appointment with a sex therapist, who made the diagnosis: Sniéjana suffered from persistent genital arousal syndrome (PGAS).

Six out of a thousand women could be affected by SEGP.

"PGAS is the feeling of unwanted genital arousal, outside of any erotic or sexual context. It's an overwhelming sensation, difficult to calm, even through masturbation. It sometimes takes several orgasms to reduce the discomfort, but it can return very quickly. It's a condition that seems very rare, but is not so exceptional," explains sexologist Pierre Desvaux.

Six out of a thousand women could be affected. "PGAS isn't constant in all women. Some have it from late childhood to adulthood without interruption; others experience it in bouts of about two weeks, followed by a period of respite of two weeks to a month," he adds.

Last March, Pierre Desvaux gave a lecture on PGS in Montpellier at the Francophone Days of Sexology and Sexual Health. The goal: "To remind colleagues that this syndrome exists. It's important to be aware of it when a patient describes the symptoms, and to know how to support them, because it's a complex condition."

PMS is making women's lives miserable.

The doctor advocates a multidisciplinary approach, combining medical examinations (blood tests, gynecological exams, MRIs) and "psycho-sexual" care. He insists: "PMS must be taken very seriously because it's making women's lives miserable, but not many of us are interested in it." Nevertheless, he leads a group of seven doctors on the subject. "This allows us to offer a treatment pathway to these patients, because they are often completely lost and make their own diagnosis after reading articles or discovering testimonials on the internet. Nine times out of ten, I confirm this diagnosis."

SEGP, a full-blown anxiety disorder?

That's what happened to 50-year-old Emmanuelle. One afternoon in 2024, she turned on the television and came across "Ça commence aujourd'hui," the show hosted by Faustine Bollaert on France 2. Several women spoke about their sexuality and the suffering it can cause. Among them, Sniéjana discussed SEGP. "It's thanks to her that I was able to put into words what I'd been experiencing since I was little," says Emmanuelle.

For her, the symptoms appeared around the age of seven or eight, before a class test, a quiz, or during periods of intense stress. "I felt a very intense and invasive contraction in my genitals." Over time, Emmanuelle discovered she could relieve this sensation by masturbating. She didn't tell anyone.

In adolescence, the discomfort persisted, as did the compulsive need to masturbate. As an adult, she sometimes went to the restroom at work. The sensation became "a habit," but could require up to forty masturbations a day, explains the woman, who believes her syndrome is linked to her anxiety.

Dr. Pierre Desvaux shares this hypothesis: "We don't really know if it's the cause or the consequence, but we consider PGAD to be a specific anxiety disorder, because we always find anxiety and catastrophizing in these patients. " Other possibilities include bladder instability, pelvic varicose veins, endometriosis, or nerve damage that can lead to chronic irritation ("an irritating thorn") of the genital area.

Emmanuelle is being followed by a gynecologist and receiving medication that reduces her symptoms, before trying physiotherapy exercises and undergoing an MRI. "Several molecules have been tested to relieve these women. In my experience, certain medications in the antidepressant family, SRIs [serotonin reuptake inhibitors], can provide some relief: they reduce anxiety and help put a lid on the syndrome," concludes Pierre Desvaux.