During the Senate confirmation hearings for the Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary Kristy Noem, Senator Rand Paul expressed his concern at the fact that the agency had a $110-billion budget and they could not explain most of their partnerships or where the money was going.

It is disingenuous for the previous DHS to state that they do not know what most of their partnerships are, because the truth is that they did not want to admit to their crimes. The agency did not want to admit to the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security that it spends billions of dollars in the stalking, surveillance, harassment, property vandalism, animal torture, defamation, and persecution of innocent Americans targeted by our own weaponized government.

The problem now is that Secretary Noem has not gotten to the bottom of the DHS-sponsored criminality.

DHS sets the standards and provides the funds for the gangstalking programs carried out through the nation’s Fusion Centers. This includes millions of dollars in grants given to professional gangstalking outfits such as Citizen Corps.

Within the DHS ranks lies the highest civilian security clearance position: DHS Under Secretary of Intelligence and Analysis, formerly held by Kenneth Wainstein, a defendant in Targeted Justice v. Garland. Mr. Wainstein had a higher security clearance than former Secretary Mayorkas or the President.

Rand Paul was not fooled, however, as he knows that the intelligence apparatus has been turned against our own.

What Rand Paul has not done so far is connect the dots between DHS exaggerated budget without accountability and the agency’s enabling of human trafficking.

Yesterday, the Gateway Pundit reported that one of six victims of the Lahaina fires have been forced into prostitution to buy food.

The Department of Homeland Security denounced this travesty on X:

The article reported that: “[t]he DHS further added, “These women—our fellow American citizens—were so desperate for food that they had to resort to such extreme measures just to feed themselves in our own country.”

It also “further noted that the wildfires in the historic town of Lahaina also increased the number of people at risk of sex trafficking.”

What the new DHS administration do not realize is that those women are likely victims of the human trafficking they have been forced into by government criminals running the program from its very own agency.

From my experience, I have the suspicion that unbeknownst to Ms. Noem, it is DHS ’ gangstalking operations and boots on the ground that have blocked the Lahaina victims’ access to federal assistance such as food stamps to buy the bare minimum to survive.

Federal SNAP/food stamps benefits are administered by the states. Crooked officials controlling these benefits likely collaborate with the criminal Unacknowledged Special Access Program to deny victims in dire need of them.

The reason I know this is because, similar to the Lahaina victims, when I discovered I was targeted, I did not have a dime to buy food. Unlike those women in Hawaii, I never had to succumb to prostitution as the criminals carefully planned.

In the year 2021 I was destitute because the program criminals colluded with my former tenant to destroy my rental property that constituted my sole source of income, depriving me of any means to survive. Having undergone a massive 7-month COVID lockdown with stringent mask and vaccine mandates, I had no practice of law left.

My friends and family slammed their doors to my face, denying me so much as a glass of water in the hot Puerto Rico climate.

Puerto Rico—the most notoriously corrupt government under the American flag—operates the program on steroids as if it were its own. In my most desperate times, I applied for food stamps but never got the “phone call interview” required to receive them. All assistance offices were closed, operating with state-government remote workers that have been notorious for their lack of enthusiasm to carry out their most basic duties.

I went hungry because the corrupt Puerto Rico government in collusion with the DHS gangstalking criminals denied me food stamps assistance I had a right to.

Just like Hawaii, being surrounded by water makes it impossible to drive away and escape to a less corrupt state.

Yet, despite having calculated every variable, the criminals did not succeed in stealing my dignity. Because there is no stopping the Grace of God.

Mabel, a courageous woman of faith living in New Jersey, saw my posts in Facebook. She wrote to me inquiring about my situation. I told her I had no money to buy food and no means of survival, as my only property had been destroyed and I did not have the means to fix it.

Until then, Mabel had not been a bestie. She was just an acquaintance from my neighborhood in San Juan that I met in the nightly dog-owner gatherings at the grounds of El Morro Castle.

When Mabel found out about my dire situation, God inspired her to board a plane to San Juan. It was the Glory of God that brought her to the rescue, and she took the place of my own sisters, who had chosen to abandon me. She rescued and fed me. She took me to a church where I felt God’s presence. Contrary to everyone in Puerto Rico, she believed me when I told her everything that had been done to me. She witnessed the criminal gangstalkers chasing me around.

Not once did she gaslight me.

When I finally escaped Puerto Rico in September of 2022, Mabel adopted my beloved dog Pelusa. Despite the criminals’ continuous sabotage protected by the crooked Puerto Rico government, she has slowly repaired what the criminal destroyed in my house.

I am grateful to God for giving me the strength to survive such atrocious abuse, and for sending my dear friend Mabel to rescue me. She kept me safe until I was able to escape to Texas.

My dear friend also taught me to laugh hard, even when you do not feel like it. It is contagious, and inevitably makes you feel better.

Mabel, Ana and Pelusa

I hold no doubt that the criminals who are still operating in the shadows of the DHS behemoth, hidden from DOGE or Sec. Noem’s purview, forced those targeted Lahaina women into prostitution.

My heart goes out to the women being trafficked in Lahaina that had no one to rescue them. Instead, the agency supposed to help them is likely the one working behind the scenes to deny them assistance.

Secretary Noem must become aware of the fact that employees from her own behemoth of an agency are likely the culprits of the Lahaina women’s travesty.

We are navigating difficult times. The life rules below are some of the precepts that made it possible for me to make it to this day. Make an effort to remind yourself every day of them:

Live one day at a time.

Do not worry about the atrocities you cannot change.

Hold on to your dignity, God will provide.

Count your blessings this day.

Never stop trusting God.

Live in the moment.

We’ve got this.