Many people have approached me asking how can they tell if they are a Targeted Individual (TI).

This post is for those that may suspect they are, as well as those that have no clue. If you know someone you think is a TI, please share this post with him or her. It could be a game changer.

If I had known about some of the facts, tips and advice I will set forth below, for over twenty years that I did not know I was targeted, I could have prevented some of the injuries that the government criminals and their private associates perpetrated upon me.

I am now on a mission to save lives and shut down the evil ‘Program’.

Albeit its length, I urge you — or your potentially targeted friend — to read on and spread the word about the factors below that may indicate that you are a TI.

What is a Targeted Individual?

A Targeted Individual (TI) is a person that has been selected by the Deep State (usually FBI, DHS, or CIA) to unwillingly participate in an experimental CIA torture program developed under th…