After you discover you are a targeted individual, you start seeing things differently.

What once seemed …über cool becomes outright creepy.

Take, for example one of the most all-time famous songs: “Every Breath You Take” by the Police.

Every breath you take,

Every move you make

Every step you take,

I’ll be watching you

Oh can’t you see?

You belong to me…

This song broke all records. According to Billboard, this song was the biggest hit of 1983 in the United States. It stayed at #1 for eight weeks, longer than any other song that year.

People misinterpreted it as a love song. However, its composer Sting admits that ”...it's a nasty little song, really rather evil. It's about jealousy and surveillance and ownership."

Lockheed Martin and Boeing GPS satellites have the capacity to track every human on earth 24/7, in violation of the most basic privacy and human rights. These tracking satellites allow the treacherous ‘Guardians’ at the United States Space Force to watch every step you take, every mov…