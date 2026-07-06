Before learning that I was targeted, I would visit a psychiatrist to deal with the sadness that the criminals’ PsyOps would cause me.

The last psychiatrist I had was a good man. In hindsight, I believe he not only knew, but participated in the execution of my destruction.

However, I think he felt somewhat guilty about it. From there, that he gave me two precious pieces of advice that, in hindsight, I recognize were his way of helping me fight back.

One of these was the recommendation of the use of tens units using the clips that attach to the earlobes. As soon as I entered his office, he would place them on me and I would feel the soothing effect within minutes.

The other piece of priceless advice was to laugh. A lot. He even recommended that I try laughter yoga.

While I cannot make myself do laughing yoga as I find it silly and not organic, I do enjoy laughing a lot.

As it turns out, laughter provides several well-documented physiological benefits, supported by research in fields like gelotology (the study of laughter). It acts like a mild workout and modulates key body systems, often with effects similar to light exercise or stress relief techniques.

Grok summarized the peer-reviewed studies that conclude this:

1. Stress Reduction and Hormone Regulation

Laughter activates and then cools down the stress response. It temporarily raises heart rate and blood pressure, then lowers them, leading to a relaxed state.

It significantly decreases cortisol (the primary stress hormone). Studies show reductions of 32–37% or more, even from short sessions or anticipating humor.

It lowers other stress-related chemicals like epinephrine (adrenaline) and

2. Cardiovascular and Circulatory Benefits

Laughter increases heart rate, stroke volume, and oxygen consumption, providing a mild cardio workout. It stimulates circulation and can dilate blood vessels (improving endothelial function).

Regular laughter is linked to better vascular function, lower blood pressure over time, reduced inflammation markers, and a lower risk of heart disease or stroke.

It improves blood flow and may help protect against cardiovascular complications (e.g., in people with type 2 diabetes).

3. Immune System Boost

Laughter reduces stress-induced immune suppression and increases production of immune components, including: Immunoglobulins (IgA and IgE). Natural killer (NK) cells and T lymphocytes. Infection-fighting antibodies.

This can improve overall resistance to illness and potentially aid recovery.

4. Pain Relief and Endorphin Release

Laughter triggers the release of endorphins (the body’s natural painkillers) and other feel-good chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin.

It can increase pain tolerance. Studies show people who laugh (e.g., while watching comedy) endure discomfort longer, and laughter therapy has reduced pain levels significantly in patients (e.g., by about half in some cancer studies).

5. Respiratory and Muscular Effects

It enhances intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates the lungs and diaphragm, increases ventilation, and can help clear pulmonary secretions.

It engages and then relaxes muscles throughout the face, abdomen, and body, reducing physical tension.

6. Other Benefits

Calorie burn — 10–15 minutes of laughter can burn ~40 calories.

Potential support for metabolic health (e.g., reductions in weight, BMI, and metabolic syndrome risk factors via laughter yoga).

Possible contribution to longevity — observational studies link a strong sense of humor to longer life, especially in people with serious illnesses.

Studies conclude that benefits are often strongest with genuine, hearty laughter, but even simulated laughter (as in laughter yoga) shows positive effects. Results vary by individual, and while promising, some studies are small or preliminary.

Incorporating more laughter through comedy, social time, or laughter exercises is a low-risk way to support overall health.

INCORPORATING LAUGHTER INTO YOUR LIFE

As targeted individuals, the criminals seek to maintain us depressed, in a pessimistic state. This leads us to feel hopeless, stealing our desire to fight back.

Laughter is the best antidote to this.

When I want to get a good laugh, these are some of the things I do:

Watch any Will Ferrell movie like Elf or Blades of Glory;

Watch my favorite stand up comedian — such as Ron White whose material you can get in YouTube for free;

Watch Golden Girls reruns;

Watch Seinfeld reruns.

Let me know in the comments what shows or movies make you laugh until your tummy hurts.

Laugh. It’s free, it’s healthy, and most important: it makes the criminals realize that they did not win.