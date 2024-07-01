When I was still in Puerto Rico, the criminals would constantly come in while I was sleeping to do their ugly deeds.

In the morning, I could not figure out how they had entered my home and my bedroom. My doors and windows were locked, as I had left them the night before. For more than a year, I could not figure out how the criminals did it.

I would rack my brain wondering how they had come in. Seeing me genuinely anguished, a person that clearly knew the answer to my quagmire asked me:

“Have you ever thought you may sleepwalk?”

I had never been a sleepwalker. Remotely activating the brain implants illegally placed within my head at the behest of the local Puerto Rico government criminals, I was being made to sleepwalk, opening the door locks for the local criminals to come in and hurt me in more ways that I can write here. They would then make me close the doors after them.

In the morning, I knew they had come in, but could not figure out how as the doors were locked.

Out of desperation, I …