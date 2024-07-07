Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States issued one of the most important decisions germane to the fight of targeted individual’s freedom. In Loper Bright Enterprises et al. v. Raimondo, the Court reversed four decades of the “Chevron Rule” – a carte blanche that for 40 years agencies abused with absolute impunity, violating the separation of powers.

WHAT SEPARATION OF POWERS, YOU ASK?

In simple terms, the United States Constitution provides that only Congress can make laws, the judiciary interpret them and the executive branch run the government. None of the three branches is to overstep in the authority of the other.

Through the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), Congress gave executive branch agencies limited permission to enact regulations and adjudicate controversies under the statutes that each agency is responsible for enforcing. The APA contained safeguards to ensure that these quasi-legislative and quasi-judicial actions adhered to due process requirements.

WHAT WAS T…