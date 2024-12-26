This is an introductory post for those that suffer from the microwave auditory effect, also known as “voice-to-skull.” Although courts still refer to this torture tactic as “fantastical,” it is very real.

Doctors misdiagnosing these attacks as psychosis or schizophrenia incur in gross medical malpractice and will soon be held liable either for their ignorance or their collusion with the highly illegal unacknowledged special access targeted individual program.

Share this post with as many psychologists and psychiatrists you know. You may be doing them a favor, saving them from future litigation that could bankrupt them.

The microwave auditory effect is also known by the terms “voice-to-skull,” “V2K,” or “Frey Effect.” V2K is a technology discovered in 1962 by Dr. Allan H. Frey and called the “Frey Effect.” This technology can introduce voices into your head that no one else can hear. There are numerous patents on this technology. You can search the United States Patent Office for patent number 4,877,027 titled “V2K by Microwave Induction” and you will find an explanation of how this technology works.

Originally, the US military was interested in using this technology to communicate with soldiers in the field. When they realized it caused brain damage, they gave up on the idea. Today, government criminals use this technology to send constant, hate-filled messages to the victim, with the goal of destroying their mental state and driving them to suicide.

Until 2008, the technology was described on a website of the United States Department of Defense. In its origins, the Army intended to use this technology to communicate with the boots on the ground. Then they realized it caused brain injury in the soldiers’ brains, and decided against using this technology for those purposes.

Source: https://sgp.fas.org/othergov/dod/vts.html

Then, in 2008, this reference disappeared from the DOD website, as Wired magazine reported:

Source: https://www.wired.com/2008/05/army-removes-pa/

This US Army manual admits that V2K is real and that they are experimenting with it:

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/abs/10.1152/jappl.1962.17.4.689

Voice-to-skull (V2K) signals can be embedded in the microwave frequency (450–700 MHz), and Targeted Justice has repeatedly measured it at 473–478 MHz, 638–641 MHz, and 660–680 MHz. If you receive V2K while in an airplane at 30,000 feet, it is coming from a satellite, not a cell tower, and certainly not from your neighbor's house.

V2K voice is usually generated by a computer program, similar to Adobe VoCo, that can mimic any voice. This program was created in 2006 but is not yet available to the public. With it, government criminals take a 40-second to one-minute sample of the voice of an acquaintance, friend, or even family member, and record derogatory messages using that voice.

In most cases, the signal is sent via a microwave beam from a cell tower. Cell tower companies and mobile phone companies are complicit in these attacks because they equip their 3G and 4G cell towers and antennas with a digital beamforming chip that can produce the microwave beam necessary to perpetrate the attacks. The Geneva Conventions refer to this as “Psychological Torture” and it is considered a War Crime.

Targeted Justice’s data reflects that 2/3 of self-reported targeted individuals have voice-to-skull. Of these, 2/3 are men. For most of them, the voices begin after the age of forty —way past the age for developing schizophrenia in the twenties when the brain physically matures into adulthood.

Assuming that there are 300,000 targeted individuals of which only 25% or 75,000 are in Handling Code 3 and know they are targeted, almost 50,000 of them would have V2K, divided in approximately 33,000 men and over 16,500 women.

Most of these victims have been recklessly misdiagnosed as mentally ill, and their freedom has been illegally stolen from them through forced hospitalization.

Targeted Justice has collected reports from V2K victims who have been 12 feet underwater, and the voices and sounds continue because they can be transmitted through microwave and scalar waves. The waves are not coming from any radar, because there are no radar signals that can penetrate 12 feet of water. Even x-rays and gamma rays cannot penetrate 12 feet of water. It is a scalar wave that carries the V2K signal, usually from a cell tower, but can also come from satellites.

This mind control torture is also perpetrated against children as young as 3 years old, which can be mistaken for an “imaginary friend,” “monsters in the attic,” or “my dolls are talking to me.”

For those who have V2K, try explaining to your family this way: take them to Best Buy and try out the AfterShokz headphones. They are on display in the headphones section. Place them on your cheekbones or on top of your head and listen to the music. It bypasses your eardrums. This is how V2K works: your skull and cartilage modulate the sound, so you hear it. This is also the basic method for sending subliminal messages to the entire population.

For this reason, even deaf people can hear voices when tortured with V2K.

In the alternative, send them a link of this post and our informative videos at https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice.

WHO IS DOING IT?

Government criminals working at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the US Space Force use directed energy weapons in satellites and cell towers to perpetrate V2K torture on innocent civilians, including children. Exposure to these weapons causes Havana syndrome, so V2K victims also develop this condition.

They use Lockheed Martin and Boeing satellites to track each person and carry out the attacks through the use of vircator weapons located in satellites, as well as weaponized cell towers capable of producing microwave beams.

Targeted Justice estimates that there are 6 million victims of the program around the world. Although not all are attacked with V2K, the voices that the victims hear are in their language and with their particular accent because they take samples from people around them.

WHY YOU?

The people who are victims of V2K have been placed without their consent in a human experimentation program that is a sequel to the criminal projects MKULTRA of the CIA and COINTELPRO of the FBI. Someone that knows you covertly nominated you to the Terrorist Screening Database that contains two secret categories with the names of people who, according to the FBI itself, do not represent a danger to national security.

The two categories of persons who do not meet the criteria for having any association with terrorism (non-investigative subjects) comprise 97% of the targeted terrorist list.

Yes, government criminals at the FBI illegally place you on a terrorist list. Thereafter, government criminals at the Central Intelligence Agency and the United States Space Force subject you to a life of torture with weapons of mass destruction such as directed energy weapons.

Then the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI through the Fusion Centers direct the organized harassment and stalking that follows you everywhere, as well as the never-ending the electronic hacking and surveillance.

At Targeted Justice, we are fighting daily to expose these crimes against humanity, and to shut down every last voice that torments the victims.

I am hearing voices, what can I do?

The best advice our expert on the subject, Dr. Len Ber, gives us is to ignore the voices at all costs. Don't believe anything they say, because it is artificial intelligence fed by criminals. For one truth they tell you, they tell you 100 lies. When you react to them or interact with them, even if you do so silently, you are allowing them to continue mapping your brain, facilitating mind control on their part.

We know it's not easy, but the more you ignore them, the more you weaken them and reclaim your freedom.

You can try the following tactics:

Use cranial conduction headphones like AfterShokz. Record white noise like that generated between AM stations, and listen to it on repeat (loop).

Listen to spoken books constantly: one voice cancels out the other.

Listen to DJ Chris music mixes (they help drown the voices): https://www.mixcloud.com/mixtrax/mixnumber375-1-1-2025-newyearsdiscopartyundergroundsound-dj-chris/

Some people report that the Silent Knight substantially reduces their volume.

We are counting on your support to end this vile program.

