Looking back at this past weeks’ events, I feel deeply grateful to God and Targeted Justice for the opportunity to witness history in the making.

The abolition from torture of the targeted community is no longer a chimera: our unity and strategic activism is moving us closer to freedom.

During the past week, I visited Colorado Springs for the Targeted Action 2024 event that Targeted Justice planned to raise awareness about the CIA torture program and demand an end to the treacherous Directed Energy Weapons attacks perpetrated by the United States Space Force against innocent citizens in the homeland and abroad.

GOD IN CONTROL.

The road leading to the main event was paved with potholes typical in the life of a TI: from bug infestation on the first VRBO rental, to problems with package deliveries, we managed to solve all obstacles and push through unscathed. Everything that was necessary got done.