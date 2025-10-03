As I stood holding a banner in front of the FBI asking its director to remove the names of those illegally placed on a secret blacklist embedded within the Terrorist Screening Database, Targeted Justice’s Member of the Board of Director, Richard Lighthouse, told me: This is as analog as it gets. Criminals can’t hack analog. That is when I realized that most of our important emails, newsletters, social media, and website content were being blocked - something where the gov’t criminals are experts. It’s all digital.

When I have spoken to members of Congress and their aides, I have seen in their eyes they understand and agree with our plea to bring an end to government weaponization.

Answering the call

Two days ago, as I watched the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Hearing on the now-defunct Quiet Skies Program, I realized I HAD to be there. I had to go meet the people testifying, network, and personally submit comments that will not be hijacked by the government criminals that have silenced our voices for too long. That was the moment that I decided: I have to be there to personally interact with the stakeholders without the interference from the bad actors that have stolen so much from us.

I have decided to gather my few belongings, pack them into my car, leave the safety of my home and friends behind, and drive to Washington, D.C. to tackle this mission.

I will become full-blown analog: impossible to hack or ignore.

I need your wholehearted support to make it a reality.

I want to be in D.C. by November 1st, doing what I love the most: advocating for freedom from modern-day slavery.

I’ve decided to physically step into where these decisions are made, directly in the heart of Washington D.C., to make my voice heard and demand change at its source. But this isn’t just about me—it’s about you too. About all those who have felt silenced or dismissed by their own government. I need your help to keep fighting for every American’s right to freedom from governmental abuse, no matter how large or small the battle may seem.

It’s a bold move, and I won’t deny there are fears. I will once again be alone in a big, freezing city after vowing I would never spend another harsh winter anywhere in the North. However, God placed this inspiration in my heart, and he never disappoints.

Armed with my experience, knowledge and passion, every day I will be walking the halls of Congress, Senate, the Capitol and agencies educating about the illegal program that has obliterated so many lives.

I CANNOT DO THIS ALONE

Growing up with a disabled father who refused to accept help from anyone — just to prove he could do it— made it very hard for me to accept, let alone ask for help.

Becoming a targeted person has forced upon me important lessons on humbleness: it is o.k. to ask for and receive help.

I am asking for your financial support to make it possible for me to I navigate the halls of power in D.C., making your voice heard. I cannot do this by myself.

For this reason, I opened a crowdfunding page in this link: https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

For those that support my efforts, I will be offering video updates and other paywall content to let you know about the latest events in my quest.

This isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about a collective determination to fight back against the forces that would oppress us. If my story resonates with you, if you feel as I do about this urgent call for justice—join me. Help fund not only my relocation but also help amplify others who have been wronged by government neglect or malice.

In times like these, we must come together and stand up against the shadows of doubt and despair cast over us by powerful entities. Together, there is hope; with your support, I can be the beacon that leads our nation back to its constitutional roots—where every American’s voice matters equally under law.

I am donating my time, experience, and devotion, working every day to get this program shut down. As a bilingual attorney with more than thirty years of experience, a master’s degree in environmental law, I could land any kind of lucrative job. But doing so would not allow me to work full-time in the fight for FREEDOM.

Will you join me? Will you support this fight for freedom from modern-day slavery by contributing what you can today? Your donation is more than money—it’s your voice saying that in America, everyone deserves justice and dignity.

The time has come for this treasured community for the first time to have a voice in our nation’s capital.

I will be honored to be that voice.