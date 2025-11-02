Every day of my life I am grateful for the extraordinary people and experiences that have played a significant role in my life path. From my parents, to their friends, artists, authors, and teachers, I feel truly blessed to have had the eyes to see and ears to hear so much wisdom.

The title of this post is but one of the lessons that one unforgettable person taught me.

One of the memorable professors I had the honor of learning from was Sarah Torres Peralta, an outstanding Puerto Rican attorney but an even better teacher. I admired Doña Sara — as I would affectionately call her out of respect— was brilliant, fearless, talented, and dedicated to forming proudly ethical and capable professionals. She was a trailblazer: she graduated from law school with my father in the fifties— when women constituted less than two percent of the attorneys in Puerto Rico and they rarely ventured out of the home to practice a profession.

She was not a workaholic as we define them today. She passionately loved the practice of law and meticulously prepared to never lose a battle, let alone a war. This is why she earned the respect of her students and colleagues, and the terror of her adversaries.

Her specialty was family law. I am certain that her excellence in defending former spouses made more than one powerful oligarch divorcee with access to the FBI criminals to place her on the government weaponization list.

I enrolled in the only two classes she taught at the University of Puerto Rico Law School: ethics and notary law.

I could not find any good pictures of my professor, as she passed away in 2008 at the age of 80. After hours of searching, I found this rendition of her for a homage to her.

Doña Sara did not just teach law, she taught life.

It was from her that I learned one unforgettable lesson: she did not have to fail students that cheated or did not do the required work, because life would take care of flunking them. She had seen enough as to know that life would catch up with those students stupid enough to slack off or attempt fooling her with plagiarized work.

During the course of one of her excellent classes, raising her index finger and waving it around as she used to do when emphasizing on something she stated:

“Yo no cuelgo a nadie, porque la vida se encarga” (“I do not flunk anyone...because life takes care of it”) has been reverberating in my head lately.

When you see the depths of criminality that attorneys such as Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland have reached, you fully grasp what Doña Sarah meant: life catches up with those that are corrupt and dishonest, exposing them into sheer humiliation. Jim Hoft (editor for the Gateway Pundit) stated it brilliantly when he called them out last week:

Drunk with power, they were over confident that they would get away with the steal from the “deplorables.” They never saw it coming that:

The best is yet to come.

In the coming weeks, humanity will judge these criminals. Life will have taken care of flunking them in the course called life. Their children will be embarrassed to carry their last names.

Not just because of what they did to prominent figures as President Trump and the Senators and Congressmen/women that they spied upon, but for continuing to enable and grow the greatest abuse of power and government weaponization against Americans that dared to think differently from them.

What has come out so far is nothing compared to what will be exposed about these pathetic government criminals.

Conversely, those of us that have steadfastly held on to honesty, ethics, and doing things as they are supposed to be done (and as my dear professor taught me), will remain honorable, despite everything that the government criminals have thrown at us to humiliate, defame, and harm us.

In hindsight, I now recognize that Doña Sara had to be a targeted individual. As a student, I attended one of her evidentiary hearings for the sake of learning. During that hearing, she told the witness that as a child she had almost drowned, and as a result she had developed a super power of hearing things that others could not.

In hindsight, I am convinced that what she heard was V2K, suffering in silence, out of the fear of being deemed mentally ill and stripped of everything she had earned with so much effort.

It will all be known.

//

I just made it to Washington, D. C. to pursue my mission to expose government weaponization against Americans that do not have a voice in Congress or the Senate, and how it has harmed the lives of so many, including those that are no longer with us.

I am certain that along with my mom, dad, and Doña Sara —all of whom I believe were illegally targeted— I will discover numerous extraordinary human beings whose silent torture will not go unpunished.

//

UPDATE ON THE MISSION:

I accomplished my goal of arriving to D.C. by November 1st.

Great, big, huge thanks to those that have supported my mission to D.C. I made it to the nation’s capital and currently search for living quarters. I have made it here in a historic moment where there’s not turning back of the wheels of Truth (with capital T) that are turning.

Thanks to those that have become paid subscribers in this newsletter— I depend on the income of this publication for my personal needs unrelated to my quest for justice and freedom for victims of government weaponization.

Please consider making a monthly commitment to my fundraising campaign for the living expenses in D.C. during the time I stay here fighting for freedom from government weaponization so that I do not have to spend a minute worrying about how I will pay next month’s rent, so that I can fully concentrate on exposing the criminals. I have covered the first month of expenses, but have vowed to stay in D.C. until the last T.I. is free from modern-day slavery, a feat that will likely take months.

Our triumph is on the horizon.

Please help me make it a reality.