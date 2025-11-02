Mira!

Doug
9h

I'm sure she may have too. I've had things or people do odd things after I thought of something and or try to answer me as if they had telepathy and the only thing I can think of after experiencing v2k myself is that it was this technology gaslighting them into thinking they heard my thoughts or something. I've also heard or what I thought I heard other peoples thoughts at times like when that Dr Duffy was examining me because of my loss of balance, I thought I heard him say something or think something like what I did for you or something, so convinced it was v2k even in the early 90's just not hearing this noise like I do now. I hope you not only get the top taken down but the bottom too. Cops who hire gangstalkers and the gangstalkers themselves also need to be taken to prison. I am convinced there's a central line for v2k but hackers and others are able to connect to it and use that too to torture people that they hate or may have things against or think they do.

I mean from my own experiences in this seeing people and or hearing them say or do things close up that I heard in v2k that only they would know to say or do if they knew of v2k or had access to a line that it has to be people who know of these lines and take advantage of them and do personal vendettas against people for their own. I mean yeah the FBI and CIA and NSA and all that may have the line but they since they do pass us on down to Cops and the Cops hire criminals to do v2k and or other street theater and or other gaslighting there has to be private lines open that they take advantage of either by being allowed to by the top or know the lines and how to hack into them.

I hear things in v2k and no I try to not listen that's not the point, the point is I hear things like notes and tones and music and it's repeated over and over in monotone voices and sing songy and I can record it, and hear most of it in play back but some of the stuff doesn't come through and I've been told if that's what I hear and the person who listened to my recordings didn't pick it up, I was told then it maybe a private line hacked into the main one. So what I am saying or trying to say is all lines of v2k including private lines and or hacks need to be taken down too.

I have a sneaky suspicion that even if were taken off the TSDB list and all or most the Govt lines are exposed and shut off I will still hear some of this crap that I fear is private lines from Cops and or others from all over the country. I mean if it's a hack or private line or Cops networks just taking us off the list isn't going to be enough so the bottom half has to also be exposed too.

Street theater, handlers, State Patrols, Sheriff's depts, firemen City cops and other local police all have a network they use and that as well needs taken down or others like me will fall through the cracks and still be tortured by private vendettas and or vigilante groups who think their doing hero work.

So, yeah I wish you luck in DC but this is a network and not just one thing. My witness of things from this tells me that this goes deeper than just govt criminals but citizen criminals and such so yeah.

Good luck I love what your doing and May God go with you!

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2h

It will also catch up with Trump administration for seemingly torching the Constitution. It's fitting to say that in the camp of the unvirtuous, every man and woman is for himself/ herself

