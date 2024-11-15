I was delighted when President Trump named Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Another Wile E. Coyote moment for the pathetic government criminals that placed Tulsi on the Quiet Skies program that feeds off the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). She will now see how her name, as well as that of many other honest, hard-working, whistle-blowing Americans that appear on the illegal subcategories of the TSDB reserved for those that do not represent a threat to national security but dared denounce corruption, crimes and/or criticize the Deep State and its affiliates.

When a U.S. Air Marshal blew the whistle on how their office was chasing her around the nation when she flew, Tulsi made a compelling video denouncing the illegality of it.

https://x.com/tulsigabbard/status/1831346487969698259?s=46

Prior to this goosebump-producing video, I held Tulsi dear to my heart. She is intelligent and courageous. She dares go against the establishment. She is not afraid of being the only o…