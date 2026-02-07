NOTE TO READERS: I SUPPORT THE DEPORTATION OF ILLEGALS, AND DO NOT SUPPORT ANY KIND OF VIOLENCE TOWARDS ANY FEDERAL EMPLOYEE. I AM A PROPONENT OF EXPOSING, INDICTING, PROSECUTING, AND SENTENCING TO LIFE IN PRISON THOSE THAT HAVE VIOLATED INNOCENT AMERICANS’ CIVIL RIGHTS AS PART OF THE ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION PROGRAM.

The media is reporting that anti-ICE activists across the country are running what amounts to a civilian intelligence-gathering operation targeting U.S. federal law enforcement, using military-grade surveillance techniques, encrypted communications, and a sprawling web of databases that store sensitive information on immigration officers.

THE INEVITABILITY OF KARMA

The Gateway Pundit reported that former Tim Waltz staffers and a campaign strategist are administrators on the Signal chats coordinating the efforts against ICE.

The groups have access to law-enforcement databases to search for license plate numbers, photographs, contact information and more.

Perhaps they have licensed private investigators (with access to those databases) working for the more than 200 anti-ICE organization. Perhaps there’s a more plausible explanation, which my mom would have expressed as: “Cría cuervos y te sacarán los ojos.” In English, it is most commonly translated as:”Raise crows and they will peck out your eyes.”:

For more than two decades, DHS-created Fusion Centers that have perfected the art of dispatching organized stalkers against innocent Amercans victims of government weaponization. Fusion Centers are primarily run by state governments. Thus, their armies have access to the plethora of internnected databases that these groups are using in Democrat-run sanctuary states to gangstalk ICE.

All of this has been made possible by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem that has failed to dismantle the Stasi Fusion Centers. She does not realize that DHS funded and continues to fund rogue state Fusion Centers and their specialized and organized army of skilled professional gangstalkers that are now targeting her own ICE personnel.

These urban guerillas boast having 40,000 “rapid responders” working in this surveillance system.

The hilarious part is that federal authorities are denouncing that these activities “potentially violate laws against staliking and obstruction, “ they overlook that those are the very laws that DHS has encouraged for decades that criminal vigilantes disregard and violate when stalking and harassing victims of government weaponization.

DHS created the very monsters and tactics that are being used to persecute its ICE division.

FINANCIAL RECKONING

In a few days, debate in the Senate will heat up again regarding DHS’ funding that is in jeopardy. ICE agents’ conduct has come under scrutiny due to the perceived abuses they are perpetrating

Among these is the unfortunate arrest of innocent Mr. Thao in Minnessota that Targeted Justice reported on.

Then we had the open confession of an ICE agent of targeting people for simply taking a video of them in action, and placing their names in a “nice little database” of “suspected terrorists.”

Along ICE justified interventions, DHS’ abusive conduct against innocent Americans has been exposed.

The time has come for Congress to scrutinize the agency’s budget and remove its weaponized divisions such as the Office of Intelligence and Analysis in charge of destroying innocent Americans’ lives through Fusion Centers and rogue vigilantes such as those in the ranks of Citizen Corps.

The walls are crumbling on the criminals and there’s no plastering that will seam them up again.

Fusion Center Clown Show rendition by Grok

“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be made known or brought to light.” - Luke 8:17