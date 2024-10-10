I recently read in the news the outrageous story of Dominique Pelicot, a man that for almost ten years crushed sleeping pills into the food and drink that his wife of fifty years, Gisele, who unknowingly ingested them and would go into a deep sleep. He would then rape her.

It did not stop there. He ushered dozens of men into their home to film them raping her as well. At least fifty men are accused of raping his wife at his behest. You can read the full story and how he got caught here.

When police showed the victim some of the photographs they say her husband had carefully classified and stored, she expressed deep shock. She and her husband had been together since they were 18. She had no memory of being raped, by him or the other men, only one of whom she recognised, she told police, as a neighbour in town.

The first time she will consciously witness the rapes will be in the courtroom when the video recordings are played as evidence.

Like her, many targeted individuals have been drugg…