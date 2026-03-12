Deep State operatives within the government agencies label as “National Security” any embarrassing or illegal maneuverings in order to conceal their malfeasance.

People accept this with blind faith, as if the government was to be trusted.

As victims of government weaponization whose abuse will try to be concealed under the guise of “national security,” you have the right to know how they are lying to you in order to fight back.

Information is power. Once you know that the “"national security considerations” label in the reply to your Privacy Act is inapplicable, you will be better equipped to write your appeal.

WHAT IS “NATIONAL SECURITY”?

The Supreme Court of the United States, has expressed that the only reason that justifies invoking national security as an obstacle to produce information is through the state secrets privilege. This privilege requires that the party invoking it prove that “there is a reasonable danger” that the disclosure of the documents or information would “expose military matters which, in the interest of national security, should not be divulged.” US v. Reynolds, 345 US 1, 10 (1953).

The state secrets privilege is a common-law evidentiary doctrine that allows the government to withhold information in court proceedings if disclosure would harm national security.

On September 23, 2009, Attorney General Eric Holder signed a memorandum relating to when is it appropriate To invoke the state secrets privilege. Its goal was that of aiming to increase accountability, transparency, and oversight while still protecting legitimate national security interests. It remains in effect as of 2026 since it has not been formally revoked or superseded by subsequent Attorneys General and thus continues to serve as the guiding Department of Justice (DOJ) policy on invocation of the state secrets privilege in litigation.

This memorandum is titled “Memorandum for Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies” and “Memorandum for the Heads of Department Components” to that it applies to both broader executive branch heads and internal DOJ components. It established new policies and procedures for the invocation of the state secrets privilege used to ascertain “National Security” is an impediment to produce the records or information sought.

The importance of this memorandum lies in the fact that it substantially limits the use of the “national security” excuse to obstruct the disclosure of otherwise disclosable documents or information.

Its key provisions and reforms include:

Stricter Internal Review and Approval Process : The privilege can only be invoked after a formal, multi-layered review within the DOJ. This includes certification by senior officials (e.g., the Assistant Attorney General for the relevant division) and personal approval by the Attorney General or a high-level designee. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU: A FOIA/Privacy Act official does not have the authority to invoke the state secrets privilege.

Narrower Scope and Alternatives: Agencies must demonstrate that no reasonable alternative exists to protect the information (e.g., using classified summaries, in camera review by the court, or redacted documents). The privilege should not be used to conceal illegality, embarrassment, or to prevent routine oversight.

Greater Accountability: It requires periodic reporting to Congress on invocations of the privilege. The policy emphasizes that the privilege is not a blanket tool and should be asserted only when truly necessary.

Purpose: The changes were intended to balance national security needs with judicial access, accountability, and the rule of law. They responded to criticisms during the Bush administration that the privilege was overused (e.g., in cases involving extraordinary rendition, surveillance, or detainee issues).

No government criminal can ascertain that the illegal human experimentation that they have subjected you to is a matter of national security because the state secrets privilege does not shield their crimes.

Let them know that there’s no stopping the TRUTH avalanche!

I urge you to print the Holder Memorandum and include it along with your appeal to the denial of your Privacy Act request if the agency invokes “state secrets” or “national security.” Remind them that they have to go through the rigmarole described in the Holder memo and ask them to provide the evidence that they complied with it.

We have had enough gaslighting by Deep State bureaucrats that have no idea of what it is to have our lives hijacked by unscrupulous government criminals that trafficked us for profit. Do not take no for an answer. Insist and persist on your Privacy Act request: that is what they are not counting on.

This is no time to stop demanding the accountability that they can no longer deny.

This is our time.

