September 21, 2024 marked the seventh anniversary of the day that the devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. When Hurricane Maria hit, I did not know that I was a targeted individual. I could not fathom such evil existed.

Almost 5,000 people lost their lives because of the governor Ricardo Rossello’s ineptitude, lack of compassion, and outright corruption. While people did not even have water to drink, the corrupt governor was having delicacies flown in to the hotel where he stayed and had two floors housing his privileged family and friends for months, paid for with American taxpayer dollar.

In a tribute to the victims, mourners placed in front of the legislature the shoes of those whose lives were lost because of governmental ineptitude and malfeasance, not the hurricane.

In the summer of 2019, one million of us marched for an entire day to demand the crooked governor’s resignation.

I hold no doubt in my mind that Hurricane Maria was an act of weather manipulation to g…