Ever since Matthew Huttle, a 42-year old pardoned J6er was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff in Indiana during a routine traffic stop, I have been in a race to save lives. When Mr. Huttle drove by, it is likely that the deputy sheriff got a silent hit on his license plate and stopped him. In the law enforcement computers that get the feed from the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC), his vehicle is flagged by the Terrorist Screening Database (TSC) as belonging to a “suspected terrorist.”

You see: at the behest of the FBI, the TSC placed Huttle, and all the J6ers, parents that protested at school board meetings, Catholics that went to Latin mass, whistleblowers, and anyone fighting the Deep State into two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database known as Handling Codes 3 and 4.

I made a podcast to alert J6ers about the silent hits and “routine” traffic stops.

Then, just yesterday, Jake Lang and many other J6ers were not allowed into the AIPAC convention. They were not told why because the FBI prohibits people with access to the list to tell anyone about their inclusion therein.

The reason is that their names appear on the TSDB and there are some Deep State operatives within AIPAC honoring Christopher Wray’s legacy of discriminating against patriots.

Pursuant to a report from the Inspector General, 97% of the people in the TSDB do not represent a threat to national security and do not meet the reasonable suspicion terrorist criteria to be placed on any list. FBI’s Deputy Director of the Terrorist Screening Center Samuel Robinson admitted under penalty of perjury that people that do not meet the “reasonable suspicion” standard are placed on the list “under secret criteria".”

The Terrorist “Watchlist” that contains the actual names of known and suspected terrorists is a subset of the TSDB and only comprises .28% of it. What this means is that only 28% of the people on the entire Terrorist database are actual "known and suspected” terrorists as required by Homeland Security Presidential Directive 6 that authorized the creation of the TSDB.

On January 11. 2023, I filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas the case Targeted Justice v. Garland. Along the FBI and DHS, we sued Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Alejandro Mayorkas, Charles Kable and Kenneth Wainstain in their official and individual capacities.

You can read the lawsuit here. The litigation was ridden with irregularities that Targeted Justice is in the process of bringing to Attorney General Bondi’s attention.

The primary goal of the case was to declare illegal the two categories of the TSDB that contain the names of those people that the FBI placed on the list knowing that they are not a threat to national security. The proof of it is that they are allowed to fly without obstacles.

Bear in mind that the DHS/TSA “Quiet Skies” program where they placed a baby, J6ers and even Tulsi Gabbard, feeds off the TSDB. It is the TSA Government Criminals that choose to up the the ante on people listed on the TSDB.

WHY DO THEY DO IT?

The FBI criminally colluded with the Intelligence Community to create this secret list and distribute it through the NCIC to over 18,000 law enforcement agencies, 1,500 organizations and over 600 corporations.

If you are on the list, anyone with access to it deems you a “suspected terrorist.” Law enforcement that make traffic stops are told to “look around” for incriminating evidence that you are involved in terrorist activity.

Being on the list subjects many to a myriad of abuses. Look into this post for the signs that you are listed on the TSDB. If five of the situations listed therein happen to you in a month, you are definitely on the list.

The ultimate goal?

To subject you to an illegal human experimentation program that combined MK Ultra and COINTELPRO. This is why one of the first assignments that President Trump gave to the Director of National Intelligence included in his Executive Order against government weaponization was to investigate the rogue and illegal actions by the Intelligence Community and submit a report to the President within 45 days.

ANYONE LISTED ON THE TSDB IS A SECOND CLASS CITIZEN AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE TREATED AS SUCH UNTIL THE ILLEGAL CATEGORIES OF THE TSDB ARE ERADICATED.

Even worse: all of them are either subtly or severely attacked with electromagnetic weapons. This is why people like Sen. Ron Johnson developed Havana Syndrome.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Kash Patel’s statements in his book Government Gangsters reflects that he knows about the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program that relies on the TSDB and the placement of innocent civilians on it. It is for this reason that at Targeted Justice we are hopeful he will bring an end to the nefarious blacklisting of over 300,000 Americans that has occurred since at least 2004, when the first TSDB went into effect.

FOR NOW, J6ERS AND PATRIOTS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS, AND PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM FALLING PREY TO UNFORTUNATE INCIDENTS SUCH AS THE ONE THAT RESULTED IN MATHEW HUTTLE’S UNTIMELY DEATH.