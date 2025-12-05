Sometimes weird things pop up in my computer. Maybe there are real White Hats trying to help us expose and shut down the criminal program. Or maybe the government criminals are so stupid, that intending to threaten they provide munition against them…

Below is a transcript of a FAKE phone conversation I had with Dr. Sally Priester, probably transcribed by the criminals at the FBI. I say “fake” because while we probably had a phone conversation on February 2024 (the date of the file), we did not or could have not have such a conversation containing what appear to be code words and ending in “Boom, Boom, Boom.”

I can attest that neither Dr. Priester nor me ever consented to be listened in to our privileged conversations, let alone transcribe a fake version of our conversation.

Notice that they did not translate something I do Identify as saying: “Los criminales nos desconectaron porque esta plataforma no la pueden controlar.” (“The criminals disconnected us because they cannot control this platform.)

THANK YOU CRIMINALS!

Maybe someone placed this file in my computer to show their prowess. That is how stupid they are, since it proves that they a) listened in to privileged conversations; b) without probable cause and c) twist the conversation to lie about what was said. This transcript was clearly done by a lying government criminal, surreptitiously placed in my computer either to harass or to help me prove just how crooked they are.

Whatever the purpose, it is just another document about me that the FBI now has to relinquish among the trove of documents contained in their files related to me spanning almost thirty years.

This is one of the ways that the FBI criminals lie to the FISA Court: by falsifying the content of the conversations they illegally intercept. This is one of the many records they have to produce as a result of my Privacy Act request.

I urge you to file yours. Today. It’s your right. The lid on the FBI criminality has been kicked open. Let’s take it upon ourselves to expose the bad apples that Mr. Patel has been unable to identify so far.

This is one way to obtain your evidence to sue not just the FBI, DHS, NSA, and CIA criminals, but also the private persons and organizations that colluded to obliterate your life. Safely keep your records.

If Mr. Patel does not uphold his promise of transparency and accountability, we will collectively demand that he does.

Here’s an example, that you can shorten or adapt pursuant to your needs. YOU CAN COPY AND PASTE THE TEXT BELOW IN THIS LINK.

If you need assistance drafting your Privacy Act request, you can hire the editing services of Jill Amack, at jilltj@proton.me.

In so doing, I ask you to please be patient and compassionate.

We are humans, and targeted individuals, and can only get so much done in a working day.

Have a blessed day, strengthened by the conviction that God acts in mysterious ways, and has not abandoned us for a second.

UPDATE:

OMG! Me, the tropical being that promised to never again live in the cold weather, had my first snow in D.C.!

I will continue to bundle up, and fight for FREEDOM for ALL!