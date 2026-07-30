We need more superheroes, less princesses
The importance of a strong mindset
A few days ago, in the middle of a scorching hot July day, I came across a dad doing some house work with his aspiring superhero child tagging along.
I chased them down to take these pictures because I needed to share this with you, my dear subscribers.
Growing up in a suburban neighborhood of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Halloween was the most innocent, fun event we celebrated every year. Our posse would stick together, watching out for each other in our trick or treating, always an adult or two lagging behind.
It did not cross our minds that there were nefarious roots to Halloween, because we had not learned any better. We loved going out and getting candy, and enjoyed it for the innocent social activity we made it to be.
The Internet does not forget, whipping up images of what the costumes were back circa 1975.
I remember I had a native taino costume, similar to the little girl on the right, but have forgotten the rest, courtesy of the criminals.
However, I am certain that I never dressed as a princess.
First, because at that time the Disney machinery had not become intent on brainwashing little girls that all they could aspire to be in life is becoming a princess that would be rescued by a handsome, wealthy, perfect prince. Yes, I watched Snow White and Cinderella, but they were mere entertainment that remained inside the TV box. Their costumes and merchandise simply did not exist, nor did it ever occur to me to yearn for them.
Second, because even if the merchandise existed during my childhood. I am certain that none of my parents would have fostered the princess ideology in my mind. Both of them always instilled in me self-reliance, and, without ever pronouncing the word feminism, they taught me that there was no goal that I set my mind to that I could not attain.
Compare yesterday’s costumes with those of today:
According to Grok, in 2025 the trends for kids leaned toward store-bought Minecraft characters, Disney princesses, superheroes (Spider-Man, etc.), and fun animal/character onesies.
I have observed that the princess costumes are not reserved for Halloween. Little girls casually wear their princess costumes everywhere. Unlike the mini-Spiderman I encountered, never have I seen a girl dressed as Wonder Woman, Bat Girl, or Super Girl at the mall.
WHY IT MATTERS
Those of us women that have had to become Warriors of Light, fighting against unspeakable horrors, have been equipped with the traits of a superhero. Our parents did not bring us up to be princesses. We did not sit there waiting for anyone to rescue us. We have fought back, grateful for those who supported our journey to where we are today.
This is a compelling reason to ditch the princess narrative. Empower your child. Especially if she is a girl. Make her want to be stronger that what she could ever dream of. Instill in her the conviction that there is nothing she cannot accomplish.
Encourage her to overachieve. Like my mom used to tell me:
“Aim high, because the bullet always drops.”
And for God’s sake: despite the difficult circumstances you may be facing, never, ever, ever be a dream killer. That is the most harmful thing a parent can do to their child. It’s a permanent scar that is almost impossible to remove in adult life.
Let them dream and aim for the stars. Only then can they figure out how to soar to reach them.
Nice yeah!
I can't even remember what I dressed like? Think of some generic demon or Goblin mask, or something. Maybe Dracula or ghost but can't remember!
My last year I had my candy stolen and we stayed out later to get me more.
Now, since my v2k came back just after the 2020 Halloween and all the decorations we did began to make me think of Demons and stuff I don't like Halloween and shy away from Christmas and all Pagan holidays now.
No one knows for sure when Christ was born but it wasn't Christmas. I found out it's Tamaz's Birthday which Ezekiel 8 kjv talks of too. Tamaz is Semiramis and Nimrods son!
Semiramis was Nimrods mother to begin with so he had illicit relations with his own mom and Tamaz is their Offspring and it's his birthday we celebrate. SO yeah even though not a Jehovah Witness I don't do many holiday's no more maybe thanksgiving. It's about the only one not Pagan.
but yeah we need men to step up too not just women. Men have become complacent and allowing ourselves to let lies and manipulations rule us.
My hero's were like the 6 million dollar man and women. But now with nano bots and all these commercials telling us to if we need to too hook up to a machine to let our arms or legs work again it's like hell no! Which now Hindsight I think those shows were getting us to accept that and not fight being cyborgs etc...
I stand on what I do now even though even other TI's may not agree since I know things that most don't it seems!
Thanks though very good...
Interesting Comic-Con has become a big event in pop culture. It just ended here in San Diego. Personally, has no appeal for me but plenty of adults indulge in cosplay. The trick is to have your spidey sense alert & aware under the princess dress!
An aside, Truth Avalanche should be Truth Analanche 😬 I sincerely appreciate you & all you do.