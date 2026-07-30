Mira!

Mira!

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Doug's avatar
Doug
2d

Nice yeah!

I can't even remember what I dressed like? Think of some generic demon or Goblin mask, or something. Maybe Dracula or ghost but can't remember!

My last year I had my candy stolen and we stayed out later to get me more.

Now, since my v2k came back just after the 2020 Halloween and all the decorations we did began to make me think of Demons and stuff I don't like Halloween and shy away from Christmas and all Pagan holidays now.

No one knows for sure when Christ was born but it wasn't Christmas. I found out it's Tamaz's Birthday which Ezekiel 8 kjv talks of too. Tamaz is Semiramis and Nimrods son!

Semiramis was Nimrods mother to begin with so he had illicit relations with his own mom and Tamaz is their Offspring and it's his birthday we celebrate. SO yeah even though not a Jehovah Witness I don't do many holiday's no more maybe thanksgiving. It's about the only one not Pagan.

but yeah we need men to step up too not just women. Men have become complacent and allowing ourselves to let lies and manipulations rule us.

My hero's were like the 6 million dollar man and women. But now with nano bots and all these commercials telling us to if we need to too hook up to a machine to let our arms or legs work again it's like hell no! Which now Hindsight I think those shows were getting us to accept that and not fight being cyborgs etc...

I stand on what I do now even though even other TI's may not agree since I know things that most don't it seems!

Thanks though very good...

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Barbara Newhouse's avatar
Barbara Newhouse
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Interesting Comic-Con has become a big event in pop culture. It just ended here in San Diego. Personally, has no appeal for me but plenty of adults indulge in cosplay. The trick is to have your spidey sense alert & aware under the princess dress!

An aside, Truth Avalanche should be Truth Analanche 😬 I sincerely appreciate you & all you do.

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