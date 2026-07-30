A few days ago, in the middle of a scorching hot July day, I came across a dad doing some house work with his aspiring superhero child tagging along.

I chased them down to take these pictures because I needed to share this with you, my dear subscribers.

Growing up in a suburban neighborhood of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Halloween was the most innocent, fun event we celebrated every year. Our posse would stick together, watching out for each other in our trick or treating, always an adult or two lagging behind.

It did not cross our minds that there were nefarious roots to Halloween, because we had not learned any better. We loved going out and getting candy, and enjoyed it for the innocent social activity we made it to be.

The Internet does not forget, whipping up images of what the costumes were back circa 1975.

I remember I had a native taino costume, similar to the little girl on the right, but have forgotten the rest, courtesy of the criminals.

However, I am certain that I never dressed as a princess.

First, because at that time the Disney machinery had not become intent on brainwashing little girls that all they could aspire to be in life is becoming a princess that would be rescued by a handsome, wealthy, perfect prince. Yes, I watched Snow White and Cinderella, but they were mere entertainment that remained inside the TV box. Their costumes and merchandise simply did not exist, nor did it ever occur to me to yearn for them.

Second, because even if the merchandise existed during my childhood. I am certain that none of my parents would have fostered the princess ideology in my mind. Both of them always instilled in me self-reliance, and, without ever pronouncing the word feminism, they taught me that there was no goal that I set my mind to that I could not attain.

Compare yesterday’s costumes with those of today:

According to Grok, in 2025 the trends for kids leaned toward store-bought Minecraft characters, Disney princesses, superheroes (Spider-Man, etc.), and fun animal/character onesies.

I have observed that the princess costumes are not reserved for Halloween. Little girls casually wear their princess costumes everywhere. Unlike the mini-Spiderman I encountered, never have I seen a girl dressed as Wonder Woman, Bat Girl, or Super Girl at the mall.

WHY IT MATTERS

Those of us women that have had to become Warriors of Light, fighting against unspeakable horrors, have been equipped with the traits of a superhero. Our parents did not bring us up to be princesses. We did not sit there waiting for anyone to rescue us. We have fought back, grateful for those who supported our journey to where we are today.

This is a compelling reason to ditch the princess narrative. Empower your child. Especially if she is a girl. Make her want to be stronger that what she could ever dream of. Instill in her the conviction that there is nothing she cannot accomplish.

Encourage her to overachieve. Like my mom used to tell me:

“Aim high, because the bullet always drops.”

And for God’s sake: despite the difficult circumstances you may be facing, never, ever, ever be a dream killer. That is the most harmful thing a parent can do to their child. It’s a permanent scar that is almost impossible to remove in adult life.

Let them dream and aim for the stars. Only then can they figure out how to soar to reach them.