What is your take on apologizing for other people’s actions?

I apologize for the astounding electronic interference of The Gavel Episode 61. Although it was not my fault but that of the criminals that felt so threatened by the information I was bringing to you, I still apologize because I strive to bring you, within my limited means, the best show I can.

Hacking and all, the criminals confirmed that they were watching The Gavel.

After setting up President Trump to state in his speech to the nation that there were 278,000 illegals registered to vote — an insignificant amount that would not change elections results — now they are backing off.

Here’s what the President said:

You heard right. 278,000. The same number that the FISA court denounced were the FBI illegal warrant applications between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021.

Was it that we mentioned the CIA/DHS criminals’ gaslighting the nation using the 278,000 number to confuse that made them have the White House TODAY issue a press release where it “corrects” the number and state that the actual number is 275,000?

It’s not going to work. The FISA Court’s 278,000 number refers to U.S. persons that were illegally spied upon by the FBI.

Nice try criminals. We are not going to stop demanding that you REMOVE OUR NAMES from bogus, illegal lists.

No amount of gaslighting and slander will change one fact for the CIA/DHS/FBI government criminals: their days are numbered.