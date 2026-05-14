Mira!

Mira!

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Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
5d

It had to feel incredibly good to go home ! Thanks Ana

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Yolanda Gabriela Rosaldo's avatar
Yolanda Gabriela Rosaldo
5d

Bendiciones HERMANITA GUERRERA GRACIAS POR TU GRAN ESFUERZO LO APRECIO DISCULPA QUE NO ESTADO EN COMUNICACION LA TORTURA YA SABES ES TREMENDA DE NO PODER CAMINAR MY CABRZA ESTOMAGO ORGANOS , OJOS DIENTES NARIZ Y YA PARA Q SIGO PERO AGARRADA DE DIOS Y USTEDES TE QUIERO MUCHA LUZ SISTER I LOVE YOU ❤️

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