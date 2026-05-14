This week, I travelled to my beloved Patria, Puerto Rico, to accomplish various endeavors.

Last Saturday, I set up a much-needed, but important Targeted Justice group and had a livestream in Spanish for our Latin American victims.

THE EXPOSURE MISSION IS UNSTOPPABLE

I also had the honor of meeting again journalist Jesus Rodriguez Garcia, who interviewed me in his TV show, Que no se diga que no se dijo.

The link to the program (in Spanish) is this: https://tinyurl.com/46pn7ftz

It is my educated opinion that as the land of experimentation, the program in Puerto Rico is off the charts.

Every week there’s a news article saying that someone stabbed or murdered someone because they were “hearing voices.” Puerto Rico also has a 94% double-jab rate.

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This week it is The Gavel’s first anniversary. For the occasion, I am preparing a celebration of truth-telling and accomplishments.

I am preparing a show with utmost dedication, to make it one special episode.

I will be discussing this week’s events, including the MK ULTRA hearing that got cancelled. As you will learn, this is not a bad thing, only a sign of good things to come.

Do not miss it on Friday, May 15 at 8:00 pm ET!