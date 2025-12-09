Mira!

Rosa pacheco
1d

Ana, thank you for sharing. I have these implants in my private parts; they vibrate and hurt me. I also have them in my heart. They made me aware that I have a collar around my neck, and in an X-ray taken at the Los Angeles hospital, where they implanted them, the X-ray of my spine shows three implants in my tailbone. My hip is dislocated, as are my L4 and L5 vertebrae, and I have a balloon in my lungs that inflates my back. Now, since November 1st, I haven't been able to sleep. They are torturing me with the implant I have in my eyes; there's a light outside my eyelid. I have a picture. I'm tired; sometimes I can't take it anymore from not sleeping. I ask for your prayers because no one can believe that I've gone this long without sleeping, but it's real. They have put an implant in me that keeps me tense and prevents me from sleeping.

Grant's Mom
1dEdited

Dear lord this is unbelievably evil. I was also stopped by the airport scanner. They saw something in my body too. I know I was injected with something at a routine blood draw. I wouldn't have ever known except for the glass fragments that popped out of my arm 6 months later. At the exact Injection site.This also explains the pain in my arm and horrific side effects.

I support your fight Ana. Stay strong. You have my respect. 🫶

