The second of many exposing criminals in White Coats. I am sorry to repeat myself, but this post echoes my prior one quoting Gisele Pelicot when she stated that:

This one is harder than the first one. Because it hits the innermost privacy.

Since at least 2019, a physician that I had trusted for decades, under the guise of a necessary gynecological screening, placed a rod within my vaginal area. A rod that is malleable but can stiffen with a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi frequency beamed at it.

In hindsight, the first week of December 2019 was when I had the first indication that there was something wrong. As I tried to go through TSA security, the screening official stopped me and would not let me go through. She insisted I had a metal object in my pelvic area. I was wearing jeans, so I suggested it could be the zipper. She condescendingly dismissed me.

Fifteen minutes later, a supervisor—who had probably been informed by someone with the required security clearance that I had a nonconsensual implant in my vaginal cavity—gave the order to let me go.

In the summer of 2021, a few weeks before I discovered that I was a targeted individual, I felt it for the first time. As I was having an intimate moment with someone I later learned was a hired honey pot, any of the operatives located in the adjacent townhomes stiffened the rod in the most inopportune moment. It stopped me in my tracks. I felt a sharp pain that could be described as having an ice pick inserted in my vaginal cavity, pressing against my organs.

Unbeknownst to me, the complicit honey pot was in on it.

I had no clue what it was, let alone that it could be an invasive device nor that the criminals next door were watching and listening to everything with the cameras and microphones they had placed inside my room.

When a few weeks later, in July 2021, I discovered that I was a targeted individual, I dug up my old X-rays. There it was in plain sight: the rod, a balloon-like implant in my bladder area that the criminals used to control my urine flow, multiple implants placed in my hips and intestines—none of which were reported by the radiologist.

Even worse: I had had the hip X-ray done in August of 2019 because the implant that a criminal surgeon had placed in my hip was causing me severe pain. And in my intestines, and in my spine.

My cousin’s husband, who is the medical doctor who gave me the referral for the X-rays, also saw the images and did not say a peep.

He saw, he knew, and he chose to remain complicitly silent. If he had told me in 2019 what he saw, I would have never, ever had had any surgery, medical, or dental procedure done. Including the devastating 2020 surgery where criminals dressed in scrubs obliterated my bodily temple.

Upon seeing the X-rays, I remembered the December 2019 incident at the airport. It all made sense.

In January of 2022 I had another X-ray done on my hip. Notice how the colluding technicians cut off the image at exactly the middle of my body, to hide the rod and the implants on the left side of my hip.

Then there are the weird contraptions that appear in my torso.

Then there is a belt around my thorax and the rectangular device in front of my heart that is used to regulate my heart rate and blood pressure and that I am certain has the capacity of killing me.

Most medical doctors have lost their compass. They have sold their souls to the devil. Not just those that perpetrate the physical aggressions like the ones I am a victim of, but also those that have forced people into injection with the bioweapon that has killed and harmed millions.

has to stop his support of the “wearables” that are nothing but a data-harvesting, targeting weapon.

I am grateful to God and living proof that we can defeat the transhumanists. With God on our side, no one can defeat us.

Please share this. Only through exposure can people realize that the medical profession—with a few exceptions, such as Dr. Mihalcea

Dr. Priester

, @Dr. Kirk Moore, Dr. Bowden

—long ago abandoned its Hippocratic Oath of “Do no harm.”