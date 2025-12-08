THIS IS THE FIRST ARTICLE OF MANY WHERE I WILL DOCUMENT THE IMAGES OF THE WBAN WITHIN MY TEMPLE.

It is no longer a secret that everyone and their mother has been chipped. No one has consented to it.

I wanted to make this post to document the unhinged criminality by dentists, physicians, and surgeons that made money off building an intricate Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) within my body throughout the course of two decades and various surgeries.

The purpose is threefold.

First: to inspire those that think that the transhumanist agenda is more powerful than our will, proving that we can defeat it if we fight it.

Second: To demonstrate the complicity and dishonesty of the medical profession that implanted me and concealed it from me.

needs to pay attention and instill a cradle-to-grave policy at the FDA regarding the manufacturing and importing of these devices, including the implementation of a rigorous screening of their placement and consent thereto.

Third: To encourage whistleblowers to come forth, and stop the unhinged criminality that is being perpetrated against unsuspecting Americans in violation of their most basic human and constitutional rights.

None of the radiological reports exposed any of the invasive devices you see throughout the images below.

Most of the devices cannot be seen. There are many reasons for that. The X-rays were manipulated to show the least possible — some cut off the top of the head, half the hand or foot, or half of the pelvis. There are other areas —such as the kidneys — that were not examined. Then there are the tiny probes places throughout the body that are barely detectable.

Since the doctors refused to enumerate the devices they observed, I searched the internet for what real imaging looked like. I came up with a web page that no longer exists: radiology.com. Within weeks, it was taken down.

This first X-Ray below shows, among other things, a contraption placed in the front part of my neck. I can physically move it from side to side.

Notice how the technician cut off the tip of my nose where I know I have implants.

Since that surgery, I have consistently choked on my food and almost drowned on three occasions.

It also interferes with my breathing, particularly at night.

With a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth frequency from a smart phone, anyone can shut off my windpipe until they decide to let me breathe again.

I believe that this one was placed on January 16, 2020 during a legitimate surgery in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, when an electrified cable that is similarly activated to give me an electronic whip was also placed within my spinal cord.

Then there are the cables and contraptions. After an unscrupulous dentist placed a particularly powerful RFID chip in a molar, in March of 2017, I have sustained about fifteen severe falls. In all of them, the magical hands of God protected me from fracture or serious harm.

Notice how in the two X-Rays below, the technicians blackened out the top part of the throat implant which is clearly visible in the first two images above. This is evidence of their criminality: covering up the crimes of others.

And all those cables running everywhere…Notice the cable running across the top of my nose and the RFID chips in my teeth…

There are devices on the top of the head that do not compare to anything patented.

And in the very center of my brain: a chickpea-sized device. The criminals that did this did not shave a huge part of my hair, only a tiny part that I could not notice, in the upper back of my head where you can feel a drill hole in the scalp.

Then there are the two microprocessors at both sides of the head, the lenses in the eyes, the implants everywhere…

My insides are those of a robot, but the masterminds behind them could not do away with my soul.

Because the Transhumanist agenda denies the existence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, they could not fathom that he would cover me in his divine protection.

My ears, laden with technology, act as antennas…

Since Substack is limiting the amount of photographs I can place in a single article, I will continue this series tomorrow, and the next day, until I post all the important images that will make you distrust anyone wearing a white coat.

I dream of the day that I can remove most of these devices that I never consented to. I am aware that there are some whose removal may be too risky to perform.

It’s ok. I already won. They did not get their way. I am alive and fighting them every step of the way.

This fight is for my freedom from modern-day slavery, and for the freedom of generations to come.

