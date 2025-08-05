(This is not meant to be a gloomy post.)

Puerto Rico has seventy-eight municipalities. Beyond the metropolitan area, people practice traditional rituals that have curiously evolved with the advent of technology.

Taking funerals as an example, the last goodbye for a beloved character in the community can be a cultural shock to anyone that does not know what is going on.

Just as you would see in a foreign movie, on the way to the cemetery after a 24-hour wake, mourners can join in a caravan of cars following the hearse. Before the hearse, a heavy-duty pickup truck leads the procession with a humongous sound system, playing on a loop a distinctive song that could have special meaning for the deceased being honored.

Today, I came across a post on X that reminded me of this custom:

That song in particular is the hymn of one of the two main political parties. Although the post did not specify whose funeral it was, I can surmise that it must have been the funeral of an fervent militant of that party.

//

Since I lived in the metropolitan area for most of my life, I did not get to witness many of these picturesque events.

However, when my uncle Toto, one of my mother’s brothers, passed away, I took my son out of school to go to his funeral. Even though my son had never met his great uncle, I deemed it important that he pay him homage.

The song that played in my uncle’s procession was one of my dad’s favorites: “Cuando un Amigo se Va” (When a Friend Leaves), a hymn to friendship by Argentinian singer Alberto Cortez.

The translations of its main verse goes as follows:

When a friend leaves,

He leaves an empty space.

One that cannot be filled

With another friend’s arrival.

Unlike the display shown above, my uncle’s funeral only had three cars moving at a snail’s pace followed by dozens of mourners following them by foot. There was a sound truck, the main hearse, and a second hearse with flower arrangements that did not fit in the first. The music was not that loud, but loud enough for people living two streets down to hear it.

Joined by one of my cousins, my son, and I trailed the caravan among the friends and family that had to pay their respects to “Don Toto.”

The cars stopped in front of the buildings that for over fifty years had hosted my uncle’s businesses: the sole hardware store and food warehouse that before the advent of Home Depot and Sam’s Club were the town’s source for most needs.

After an entire loop of the song played while we stood in front of his properties, the vehicles then led the way to the cemetery a few blocks away.

People took turns speaking wonders about how my beloved uncle had contributed to their lives.

One of the farewells was particularly moving. A young man with down syndrome gave an emotive testimony as to how “Don Toto” had always treated him as a normal person, motivating him to overcome all obstacles. He ended by saying: “Thank you Don Toto for helping me the person I have become.”

At that point, my son —who had never met my uncle— was moved to tears.

While I listened to the emotional goodbyes, In silence I pondered over how awesome the grand Toto and his wife Blanca had been to me, particularly during my childhood. I would not have missed for anything coming to say goodbye to him.

Unfortunately, I do not have a single picture of my beloved uncle. Like most of my belongings, the criminals did away with the disks where I had saved my family portraits.

Yet, they could not steal from me what I cherish most: the beautiful memories I have about the grand Toto with whom I would watch wrestling matches on Saturday afternoons and the long, carefree summers I spent at his beach house in Vega Alta.

I could not help but think that my uncle could rest in peace knowing that he had left a beautiful memory in so many. He had been a good, fair man. A humble one too, despite his immense wealth. My uncle paid homage to the main character’s obsession in John Green’s The Fault with Our Stars:

“Almost everyone is obsessed with leaving a mark upon the world. Bequeathing a legacy. Outlasting death. We all want to be remembered…”

//

My uncle’s funeral seemed like a scene out of a magic realism movie that I will never forget.

I know my son will not either.

I only hope that decades from now, after together we have accomplished the mission of shutting down the criminal program that has stolen so much from us and changing the course of history, I leave a meaningful memory in the minds of a few.

So help me God.