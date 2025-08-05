Mira!

Woodrow Preacely
2d

Ms. Toledo am a new subscriber in NYC. Am fighting back against all this evil in NY courts like TJ in Texas, but are there any recent court cases one can cite to favorable to TIs? Know there r some but hard to find.

Beatrice McLaughlin
1d

Dear Anna,

Thank you for sharing such memorable memories. Saying goodbye in such beautiful fashion no one can take that from you! At the right page of 65 I find myself living on the beautiful memories I’ve had in my life even going through these tough times being a Targeted Individual. It gives me strength to know that i have loved and have been loved by those who have left us. The criminals can never take our memories that we choose to share or not share. I am grateful to have learned something from each one of those who have been gone for quite some time in my life. My grandparents for since both of my grandmothers, I lost at early age, but I have such fond loving, caring memories, and it makes me smile today when I think of all the little phrases and things they used to say that have come true today for me. Even though they’ve been gone for many many years. Friendships found after 43 years from childhood to be lost trimmer, rare cancer a year later I have learned so much from that childhood friend in that one year. I cherish those memories. She had always said to me that you’re still that innocent child inside and you’re a woman of Grace and dignity and don’t you ever forget it. She was so gracious. I miss her terribly. Thank you for sharing once again Anna it warms my heart to be a survivor with beautiful memories in my life.

