“Aim to learn something new every day” was one of my beloved mother’s mantras.

That is exactly what I did when I was confronted with the assertion that anyone could build a handheld microwave weapon with the magnetron of a microwave oven as “seen” in a video on YouTube. It was no longer about the criminals providing the weapons, but your neighbor building it…

The first question you have to ask yourself is the following:

Why would Deep State YouTube that REMOVES Targeted Justice’s videos containing a)footage of megaphone detecting implants and b) criticism of COVID-19 campaigns, as well as c)other people’s video describing how to build a tool to deactivate implants would allow a video showing any such a “microwave weapon"?

Because YouTube is an arm of the Deep State. As such, it pushes the criminals’ narrative that “it’s your neighbor” to deflect attention from their guilt and have you get in trouble and look insane.

Since I am an attorney whose only scientific background is in environmental law, I asked Richard Lighthouse for his take on the video. Richard has a Bachelor of Science from Texas A & M University in Aerospace Engineering (yes, he is a rocket scientist) and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford. He also has a business degree from Rice University. I have seen all of these diplomas.

Following is the Q and A I sustained with him in the hopes of putting an end to the “microwave oven weapon” narrative.

At the risk of being berated and attacked, I share it for my everyone’s benefit. You decide what to believe.

//

A: I received this image that depicts the possibility of using a microwave oven’s magnetron to build a weapon. Is this feasible?

R: No. Math proves that it is not feasible. To facilitate the discussion, I labeled the apartments - 1, 2, 3, and 4. There are various scientific reasons as to why it is not feasible to make and operate such a “weapon.”

The diagrams show the apartments to be only 6 feet wide. I am unaware of any hotel room or apt that is only 6 feet wide. The average apt in America has 2 bedrooms and 882 sq feet. That is about 30 feet by 30 feet. Not to mention the distance between single-family dwellings. The maximum range of a microwave magnetron is less than 10 feet, without considering any walls. In this case with walls, it has an effective EMF range of less than 5 feet. The intensity is 1/100 of the source at 10 feet, even if there are no walls. The person that will receive the largest dose of microwaves, by far, is in room (1). The person holding this device will be dead within days from microwave exposure. How does the man in room (1) know where you are? Does he see through the walls? How does he know where the people in room 3 and 4 are? The nails in WALL number 1 will get hot enough to catch the wall on fire. How do you stop that? At 10 feet distance from the magnetron, the density drops to 1/100 of the source. Including the wall, the intensity has dropped below 5 watts from the initial 800 watts. Beyond 10 feet, the exposure is laughable. It will not affect anyone beyond Wall number 2. This is simple math.

This image summarizes his science-based opinion:

No, a microwave oven magnetron cannot be repurposed to produce microwave beams that target specific areas in your body.

Richard gave examples to disprove the validity of any such claims.

MY TWO CENTS

I thank Richard for having the patience to explain to my non-scientific mind a gazillion times these concepts, many of which are difficult for me to understand.

We need to remind ourselves that the best antidote to the ‘delusional’ and ‘fantastical’ claims the criminals throw at us is to counteract them with irrefutable science, patents, academic articles.

I am grateful to Richard Lighthouse for the indefatigable work he has done to corner the criminals. He reverse-engineered how the program works and how the criminals perpetrate their attacks on us. He has the educational credentials, experience, and expertise that comply with the judicial Daubert standard, allowing him to give expert testimony before Congress or any court of law.

From the perspective of an attorney, it is my opinion that we are fortunate to be able to count on such an experienced and credible voice that can stand before any forum to advocate for the shutting down the directed energy weaponry with the required scientific evidence and credentials to do so.

Let’s count our blessings and not give room for the criminal’s narratives.

May you have a blessed Easter!