Mira!

Mira!

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
21h

I would rather be among truly saintly people who occasionally swore, than be among criminals who pretend to be saintly, and on outward appearance are decent, attractive, or friendly, but are in fact evil to their core!

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Patricia White's avatar
Patricia White
1d

Sorry my friend. I can't control it myself.

Plus what about the righteous anger of Jesus in the temple of the money lenders. Are we demonstrating good character to the children by turning the other cheek and letting ourselves be abused? Questions for each of us, in our prayers to be His servants. 🩷

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