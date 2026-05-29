One of the positive aspects of becoming targeted is that it has made me become closer to Jesus. I have learned to place the other cheek, pardon those that have harmed me, and learned immense amounts of humbleness.

I have learned to TRUST God’s plan, and do my best to follow it.

Every day I wake up in gratitude for being alive, having survived horrific risks and threats back in Puerto Rico, and for being blessed with friends that have been there for me when I have needed it the most.

I am also grateful for having been vested with your trust and support to fight for our freedom.

Yet there is something that is strongly interfering with my spiritual life, something that I struggle with every day: my potty mouth.

Mind you: I generally do not publicly curse. Only with my very patient friends that do not judge me, and mostly when talking about the criminals, even if it is just to myself.

Various Bible verses condemn the use of bad words:

Ephesians 4:29 (ESV):

“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Colossians 3:8 (ESV/NKJV):

“But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth”

James 3:9-10 (ESV):

“With [the tongue] we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people who are made in the likeness of God. From the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, these things ought not to be so.”

Then there’s Romans 12:14, the hardest one to follow:

“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them.”

I am very clear of what Jesus expects of me yet…

In principle, I know cursing is wrong. However, when I encounter the criminals’ shenanigans every day, when I get followed around and gangstalked, it becomes really hard not to curse at them, even if I do so under my breath.

Blessing the gangstalkers is a difficult feat, even though they provide a unique opportunity to practice becoming better persons, ready for when Jesus comes for us.

In light of my inability to have curtailed this bad habit, with utmost respect I ask you, my loyal readers, for your suggestions as to how I can clean up my potty mouth in my quest of becoming closer to Christ every day.

Let me know how you do it, even if you have not been able to master it.

Your loving advice is deeply appreciated — and I am certain it will help others that I know must be in my same predicament.

Thank you and blessings to all!