Our rock star volunteer Shaun has begun the mission of translating to various languages Dominic Halpin’s documentary Dystopia.

So far, we have uploaded to Targeted Justice’s rumble channel the Spanish, Chinese, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian, French, and Hindi versions.

We are counting on you to share them with EVERYONE! More are on the way!

LINKS TO TRANSLATIONS:

Spanish: https://rumble.com/v7ad3eg-libertad-cognitiva-distopa.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Hindi: https://rumble.com/v7ad43a-440671222.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Chinese: https://rumble.com/v7ad6ps-440674624.html

French: https://rumble.com/v7aduyc-libert-cognitive-dystopie.html

Indonesian: https://rumble.com/v7adu5u-kebebasan-kognitif-dystopia.html

Portuguese: https://rumble.com/v7advw0-liberdade-cognitiva-distopia.html

Arabic: https://rumble.com/v7adwcs-440707852.html

Russian: https://rumble.com/v7adx2i-440708778.html

Truth is unstoppable. Remember: once the program is out in the open, it can no longer operate.

Huge thanks to Dominic for unselfishly allowing us to spread his work in different languages!

Share it everywhere: MK ULTRA never ended!

//

A necessary post

When I started writing this newsletter, I never fathomed I would actually have paying subscribers. I write because I have important things to say. Things that are intended to help and inspire others.

Today, I feel blessed that people actually pay to read and support my work.

I am deeply grateful to every single one of my 83 paying subscribers.

Even though this number may seem small to you, for me it’s huge. I am infinitely grateful for each one.

Lately I have been consistently losing subscribers.

In part, I get it. We are all victims of economic sabotage by the criminals, so I understand if you cannot have a paid subscription. Like you, we all need to prioritize. I know how hard it is for many of us.

My legitimate modest earnings have also been diluted due to the imposition of charge back fees. As it turns out, instead of unsubscribing, people that no longer wish to subscribe instead file a charge back with their bank. This results in the imposition of significant charges.

If you subscribe as a paid subscriber, please check that your subscription went through. If you no longer wish to be subscribed, please unsubscribe before the next billing cycle. I will take no offense. But please: do not make a charge back alleging fraud because it creates unnecessary loss and inconveniences to me.

It all boils down to the Golden Rule: do onto others as you would have them do onto you.

To all of you paying and non-paying subscribers:

THANK YOU for your support. You inspire me immensely and will not stop bringing you the best content I can write. I humbly ask that you share it in our quest for total exposure of the illegal program.