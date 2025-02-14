Kash Patel is President Donald J. Trump’s most important nominee for the targeted community. He knows about the program, and proposes in his book Government Gangsters, the empaneling of a new Church Committee to investigate the abuses by the Intelligence Community.

Mr. Patel knows about our plight...That is why the #DeepState senators do not like him!

The senators below have voiced their opposition to, and seek to block @Kash_Patel’s nomination.

The vote is scheduled for February 18, 2025.

For those of you that vote within the districts of the senators below, we ask that you call and let him or her know how you feel about his or her intent of blocking the confirmation of the man that can drain the #FBI from the traitors that illegally place innocent Americans on the Terrorist Screening Database without reasonable suspicion on two of its secret categories reserved for people that the FBI admits do not represent a threat to National Security.

Tag them in an X post demanding that they confirm Mr. Patel.

These senators are:

Hawaii: @MazieHirono, (202)224-6361

Connecticut:@SenBlumenthal,(202) 224-2823

Delaware: @ChrisCoons,(202) 224-5042

Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar, (202) 224-3244

Rhode Island: @SenWhitehouse, (202) 224-2921

Illinois: @DickDurbin and @SenatorDurbin (202) 224-2152

Our freedom depends in this.

Call Now! Get inspired by people like Scott Pressler who organized the Amish in Pennsylvania to get out and vote for change. We need to get these career politicians disconnected with reality out of their positions.

LET’S DO THIS!

Call them on Friday February 14th!

Continue posting on X!