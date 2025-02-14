Kash Patel is President Donald J. Trump’s most important nominee for the targeted community. He knows about the program, and proposes in his book Government Gangsters, the empaneling of a new Church Committee to investigate the abuses by the Intelligence Community.
The senators below have voiced their opposition to, and seek to block @Kash_Patel’s nomination.
The vote is scheduled for February 18, 2025.
For those of you that vote within the districts of the senators below, we ask that you call and let him or her know how you feel about his or her intent of blocking the confirmation of the man that can drain the #FBI from the traitors that illegally place innocent Americans on the Terrorist Screening Database without reasonable suspicion on two of its secret categories reserved for people that the FBI admits do not represent a threat to National Security.
Tag them in an X post demanding that they confirm Mr. Patel.
These senators are:
Hawaii: @MazieHirono, (202)224-6361
Connecticut:@SenBlumenthal,(202) 224-2823
Delaware: @ChrisCoons,(202) 224-5042
Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar, (202) 224-3244
Rhode Island: @SenWhitehouse, (202) 224-2921
Illinois: @DickDurbin and @SenatorDurbin (202) 224-2152
Our freedom depends in this.
Call Now! Get inspired by people like Scott Pressler who organized the Amish in Pennsylvania to get out and vote for change. We need to get these career politicians disconnected with reality out of their positions.
Hi Ana, I don't live in either of those states is there anything I can to to help?
What do I say to them? Friday I will absolutely be calling seeing my mail and faxes aren’t going through.