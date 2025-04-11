Two days ago, the roof of a discotheque in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic collapsed on the crowd gathered there to enjoy a concert by singer Rubby Perez. So far, there are 221 dead and over 110 injured. The singer, Mr. Perez, is one of the deceased.

Even though from the stage he saw that objects were dropping from the ceiling, the band kept on playing and Mr. Perez continued singing, dismissing any possibility of the tragedy that ensued.

The huge ceiling that did not seem to have adequate beams and columns to support it caved in on a crowd of people that went out to enjoy their night.

Hundreds died. Rescue operations finished today.

Architect Garivalddy De Aza opined that the 50-year old building’s roof collapsed under its own weight.

Although this was an extraordinary event, you are seldom aware of the fact that just like the innocent victims at the Jet Set discotheque, you need to live every minute as it it was your last precisely because you do not know when it will be.

At the other end of the spectrum, you sometimes learn of near misses that are truly miraculous.

Just like the emaciated man that cleverly camouflaged himself as a homeless hobo above to save his life, barely escaping the hoodlums that sought to murder him, you are a walking miracle.

You are a miracle because you survived military-grade weaponry, but you have also escaped being in an unfortunate place in the wrong time.

God want you here, for a purpose.

“This day will never come again.”

The Santo Domingo tragedy teaches us that we should live this day to its fullest, since no one knows when it will be your last.

In America, the lifetime probability of experiencing a fatal car crash is 1 in 95 or 1 in 471 if you are walking down or crossing a street.

Yet none of these statistics cross your mind when you step outside.

And they shouldn’t. First, because every time you leave your home you should ask for God’s protection.

As I turn on the car, I always recite out loud (in Spanish)::

In the blessed name of Jesus

That comes along with us

And never abandons us.

Second: because you cannot stop doing things out of fear. Fear is the opposite of love. Love comes from God; fear comes from a dark side.

Since you do not know what will transpire in the next hour, you have a duty to live it as if it was your last.

Aim to be today a better version of what you were yesterday.

Be kind to others.

Listen to beautiful music.

Appreciate the gift of life.

Work hard to attain your goals and dreams.

And most importantly:

Honor this day that will never come again, this precious gift from God, by living it to the fullest.