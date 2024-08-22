United States Department of Justice personnel are clueless as to how their enabling and promotion of highly illegal conduct violates basic constitutional rights of innocent Americans.

Many Targeted Individuals complain that their car unexpectedly shuts off in-transit.

I consulted Targeted Justice’s experts, and they know of at least three ways the government criminals do this. All of them highly illegal and unconstitutional.

The first method consists of a high-power electromagnetic system (HPEMS) to “halt speeding cars on urban, suburban roads and multi-lane highways” that the US Department of Justice openly admits to its use. Using microwave energy to disable/damage a vehicle's electronic control module/microprocessors that control an engine's vital functions, they can remotely immobilize the operation of vehicles. Using the L & S microwave frequency bands, which are 1 - 2 GHz, and 2 - 4 Ghz, nanosecond pulses are broadcast at the Engine Control Unit (ECU), using a microwave beamform fr…