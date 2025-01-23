This has been a momentous week for the targeted community.

On January 20th, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed various extraordinary Executive Orders that everyone in the community needs to know about.

Although all of them directly or indirectly affect us, here’s my take on those that must shut down the government criminals’ unacknowledged special access targeted individual program.

END OF THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE GOVERNMENT

In this order, the President declared the policy of the government to be:

In this Executive Order, the president instructed:

The order further states that:

They can run, but they can’t hide

The clear language of this order echoes the recommendations by Mr. Kash Patel, the candidate nominated to lead the broken FBI, who wrote the following in his book Government Gangsters:

This is a crucial statement coming from Mr. Patel. Remember that as FBI Director, he will have the power to shut down the CRIMINAL Handling codes 3 and 4 reserved for targeted individuals that do not represent a threat to national security and constitutes the human experimentation roster for the program.

I urge you to call your Senator and DEMAND that they confirm Mr. Patel and Ms. Gabbard to their positions. Our freedom depends on it.

END TO GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP

The government criminals no longer have the authority to infiltrate social media platforms to moderate your content, censor or shadow ban your content. In this order, President Trump set forth the following policy that protects everyone, not just the powerful media outlets.

DECLARATION OF DRUG CARTELS AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS Although this does not seem to impact the community directly, it is our opinion that it does because the Targeted Individual program is what is known as a “Black Project.” The government criminals at the CIA use drug trafficking proceeds to fund part or all of these projects that are classified. The designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations allows the government to confiscate their funds, keeping them away from the CIA criminals’ reach. Please listen to Richard Lighthouse’s explanation of this in our premiere episode of the Targeted Justice Podcast we made to explain these Executive Orders:

END OF REMOTE WORK FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES Over are the days of remote work for federal employees. If they want to earn a paycheck, they have to show up. This is great news for our community. Think of it: how many of those criminals that illegally chase you around are paid federal employees? How will they continue justifying the payments made to confidential human sources that go around chasing law-abiding Americans?

MASS DEPORTATION Although mass deportations do not seem to concern targeted individuals, I believe that this is extremely helpful to our community. On various occasions I have expressed my opinion that the mass illegal migration had another purpose beyond that of swaying the elections and taking the power away from the American people: that of providing an unlimited amount of perps to gangstalk targeted individuals. Think of it: cheap, unregistered labor with no concept of civil liberties paid pennies to the dollar to stalk and harass you, with DHS hanging over their heads the threat of deportation if the do not obey. This is why I am certain that the mass deportations will benefit our community because it will substantially reduce the army of criminals ready to chase you around. We are only three days into this new era. DRUMROLL, PLEASE…. Another encouraging fact emerged after Senator Rand Paul was named to preside on the Congressional Committee on Homeland Security that will oversee the activity at the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that dictates the policies for the Fusion Centers to perpetrate on innocent targeted Americans. In this clip, he nails it by revealing that he knows about the criminality going on at the DHS that was headed by Alejandro Mayorkas and will now have Christy Noem at its helm. This is not to say that everything is or will be perfect, such as the heinous Stasi/MRNA/AI Stargate program that the President announced yesterday. I am confident that the enlightened minds such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not let that atrocity get to first base happen. // We have to continue creating awareness and engaging in activism in the coming weeks to ensure that promises are kept. We must do so eloquently, without going off rabbit holes that will discredit the real, verifiable facts about our torture. I humbly ask that despite your skepticism and pessimism that has resulted after so many years of abuse and torture, you choose to look at the glass half full, not half empty. We create our reality and many of us envisioned the present. We have the unique opportunity to be a catalyst to change, ensuring the end of the silent holocaust perpetrated on 6 million souls in our nation and around the world.

Stay strong!