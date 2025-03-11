Last week, British activist and truther Tommy Robinson had a status update posted on X. He has suffered 128+ days so far in solitary confinement because it would be too dangerous to allow him to be within the Muslim population at the prison.

Informing on the miserable conditions he undergoes in a British jail he wrote:

“‘I’ve lost my head,’ he says. ’Dark dreams and cold sweats jolt me awake at 3am. I can’t sleep, I’m paranoid, helpless and continually panic about my kids.’”

Tommy Robinson is clearly a targeted individual tortured by the CIA and the US Space Force. He has been classified as a terrorist, even though he is the staunchest opposer of everything having to do with actual terrorism.

Every time the government criminals fire microwave weapons at him or any other civilian around the world, they are perpetrating an act of war.

When I read Mr. Robinson’s anguished words, I remembered how one night while I was still in Puerto Rico, at exactly 3:00 am I got an excruciatingly painful Charlie horse. The pain was so intense that my first instinct was to remain still, hoping it would go away if I did not move an inch. It then continued, to the point of making me cry in abject pain. It progressed to the next stage of torture — when you feel the pain is so intense that you will faint because your body cannot take it. And then it stopped.

Thereafter, the criminals consistently sleep deprived me at around 3:00 am.

After hearing similar stories within our community, I concluded that between 3:00-5:00 am is when Satan possesses the US Space Force and CIA criminals turning them into the most exemplarily sadistic and inhuman creatures.

These days the criminals are going around like rabid hyenas, jacking up everyone’s torture, shutting down Targeted Justice’s web page, hacking X, and even murdering one of Info Wars journalists.

They have lost it.

They are desperate because the Deep State is collapsing. And with it, its criminal program that will soon be exposed with the help of our digital warrior army that is growing, getting ever more creative, and reaching goals they did not fathom.

You are instrumental in this effort to shut down the Deep State’s crown jewel: the Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program.

Please consider becoming a Targeted Justice digital warrior. Help us grow our ranks to expose what most journalists are supposed to have done a long time ago, but have been lacking in courage for it.

God has given us a great opportunity to be instrumental in changing the course of history. This is our chance. No pessimism is welcome or allowed.

Get motivated and give it a shot. Tag you senators, representatives and state local politicians. Who knows, you may get hooked on it.

Right Warriors?