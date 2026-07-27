The TRUTH Avalanche is here!
Unstoppable.
Despite the government criminals’ and their undercover minions’ efforts, my voice is being heard.
During the Feds for Freedom Conference, rock start status reporter Cara Castranova interviewed me on MK ULTRA. She posted the interview today on X.
If you have an X account, please click on the image above that will take you to the original post. Like and re-post to spread the word. You are an essential part of this movement to expose the program.
In case the criminals block the video, here it is:
Please share it far and wide.
Our time to be free is closer than it has ever been.
God bless you all!
Once again Ana out there getting the word out in any way she can to help our community!! Thank you Ana you did another fantastic job!
Yes, I agree THANK YOU ANA TOLEDO for being on the Front Line to EXPOSE THAT MK ULTRA NEVER ENDED. They just changed the name and tactics. May GOD continue to give you Breakthroughs until this satanic program is fully EXPOSED!!!