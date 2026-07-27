Despite the government criminals’ and their undercover minions’ efforts, my voice is being heard.

During the Feds for Freedom Conference, rock start status reporter Cara Castranova interviewed me on MK ULTRA. She posted the interview today on X.

If you have an X account, please click on the image above that will take you to the original post. Like and re-post to spread the word. You are an essential part of this movement to expose the program.

In case the criminals block the video, here it is:

Please share it far and wide.

Our time to be free is closer than it has ever been.

God bless you all!