Mira!

Mira!

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kdurschmidt@gmail.com's avatar
kdurschmidt@gmail.com
5d

Wonderful Passion Fruit information and receipts to try!! With Salmon, as a sause, wow! Sounds amazing!

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Richard  Zagone's avatar
Richard  Zagone
5dEdited

Wow, that's super interesting. I love passion fruit, but never knew the origin of the name. I always assumed it had something to do with fertility, though I never looked into it's etymology. Pretty cool 👍

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