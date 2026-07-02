One of my favorite tropical fruits is the passion fruit. Tart and sweet, passion fruit extract and juice are added to a myriad of sauces and drinks in Puerto Rico, elevating them to another level.

The fruit is known to be great for high blood pressure. So much so that people with low blood pressure cannot consume it because they actually faint.

The fruit grows in a vine. When I lived in a house with a huge yard, I grew one.

I was thrilled, since this is one of my favorite fruits.

I recovered these two pictures along with hundreds of others that the criminals thought were long destroyed.

Today, I share them with you as a reminder that when we shut down the program, we will get to relive with even more gusto the life experiences that were hijacked away from us during these times.

THE ORIGINS OF “PASSION FLOWER”

The name “passion fruit” came from elements tied to the Passion of Christ present in its flower.



Spanish Christian missionaries in the Americas in the early 1600s saw the flower’s complex structure as a symbolic representation of the Passion of Christ (his suffering, crucifixion, and related events).

The flower’s parts are traditionally linked to key aspects of the Passion. The main seven elements commonly highlighted in Christian symbolism for the flower are the following:

1. Radial filaments (corona) — Represent the Crown of Thorns placed on Jesus’ head. The ring of thread-like filaments around the center is seen as a thorny halo or crown.

2. Three stigmas (at the top of the central column) — Symbolize the three nails used to crucify Jesus (one for each hand and one for the feet).

3. Five anthers (pollen-bearing structures below the stigmas) — Represent the five wounds of Christ: the four nail wounds plus the spear wound in his side.

4. Ten petals and sepals (combined) — Stand for the ten faithful apostles present at the crucifixion (excluding Judas, the betrayer, and Peter, who denied Jesus).

5. Spiraled tendrils (on the vine) — Symbolize the whips or lashes of the scourging/flagellation of Christ.

6. Central column or style — Often interpreted as the pillar or column of the scourging, or sometimes the sponge soaked in vinegar offered to Jesus on the cross.

7. Fragrance (or sometimes the fruit/leaves) — Linked to the spices and ointments prepared by the holy women (or the world saved by Christ’s sacrifice; leaves in some species resemble the spear).

Other occasional symbols include red spots for drops of blood, the round fruit for the world Christ redeemed, or the ovary for the hammer or cup of the Last Supper.

According to GROK, these interpretations helped missionaries teach the Gospel story visually to indigenous people.

Anything passion fruit is delish!

I wish more chefs in the mainland discovered this gift from nature that is commonly used in Puerto Rico to make anything from dressings, sauces, and desserts to drinks such as Sangria and Mojito.

Next time you see in the menu a dish such as “salmon with passion fruit sauce” or passion fruit sherbet, I urge you to give it a try.

It will not disappoint.