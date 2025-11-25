Mira!

Dawn Syls
4h

Ana , I was under the assumption that there were no civilian drs who are able to diagnose Havana Syndrome. I was also under the assumption that we could no longer see that Dr out of Florida for a diagnosis if we were a civilian. If we are wrong please let us know and drs who can help diagnose “ Havana Syndrome “ in civilians . I am suffering with severe neuro and CNS issues. Including non stop headaches, dizziness, nausea, balance , memory and eye issues. They found “ unspecified white matter on my brain and was told to see a neurologist. Total waste of time and money . It’s from getting hit in the head with DEWs all night . Not a second thought about it. Please anyone let me know if there is a civilian drs out there who can diagnose Havana Syndrome. Thank you in advance!

Vicky Theo
35m

was ist mit den Opfern von Uns

so wie bei mir der fall ist

die Wir das Havana syndrom jahrelang erleiden aber kein Arzt Bereit war Uns eine Diagnose dafur zu Erstellen

Bitre um Antwort.

Danke

🙏❣️

