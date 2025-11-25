One of the reasons that motivated me to make the pilgrimage to our nation’s capital to fight for freedom from the horrific program was Congress’ interest in deciphering the “mystery” of Havana Syndrome.

Many of you watched in frustration when one of the Congressmen during the May 8, 2024 Anomalous Health Incidents hearings held by the House Committee of Homeland Security asked: Do you know of any civilian victims of Havana Syndrome?

Mr. Zaid answered he only represented federal employees, but invited the Congressman to look at his twitter feed to corroborate that many civilians alleged to also be victims of the condition.

As part of my endeavors in Washington, DC., I have the opportunity to present to an important member of Congress the evidence that Havana Syndrome affects civilians.

If you have been formally diagnosed with Havana Syndrome, I urge you to sign and confidentially send me a sworn statement about it. YOU CAN FIND THE FORM BELOW IN THIS LINK.

It is my commitment that if you send me the affidavit to my email anatj@proton.me under a “CONFIDENTIAL” subject line, I will only show it to that member of Congress that has asked for the receipts that Havana Syndrome affects civilians, not just federal employees.

If you have been diagnosed with Havana Syndrome and are not among the victims included in the HS Civilian Registry, do not let the criminals dissuade you from copying, adapting, signing, and sending me this statement that I will only submit to that member of Congress. If you need help drafting it, you can reach out to me at anatj@proton.me.

Submitting this statement to me does not entail automatically including you in the Havana Syndrome Civilian Registry. Even though I fully support you form part of it if you have not done so yet, that is a decision for you to take independently of this effort carried out by the truly honorable, committed warrior for freedom, Dr. Len Ber.

Please do this for you, and for the hundreds of thousands of victims that have not been diagnosed who, like you, deserve recognition.

If you have any questions as to how to complete the statement, write to me at anatj@proton.me. PLEASE do not write me for anything else this time, as I will not respond. I am laser-focused on setting everyone free.

On a final note, I can only answer emails from people with actual diagnosis. Please refrain from writing to me if you are certain you have Havana Syndrome but do not have a diagnosis. That does not constitute evidence.