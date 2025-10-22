WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGE BELOW - Nothing in this post is to be construed as medical advice. It is only an account of my experience as a victim of government weaponization before I knew I was one, in the hopes I can help you to prevent making the same mistakes.

The recovery of thousands of pictures I had deemed lost, will continue to inspire many stories.

I now want to tell you a story in the hopes it helps you separate the wheat from the chaff.

BEWARE OF FAKE MEDICAL DIAGNOSES:

THEY COULD BE USED AS A MECHANISM TO PERPETRATE TORTURE

On August 18, 2016 I was falsely diagnosed with breast cancer. I did not know this was a fake diagnosis until 2021, when another one of my physicians that also profited from torturing and implanting me admitted while embracing me: “[t]hat cancer of yours never really convinced me.”

The radiologist who did this first biopsy on me is the devil incarnate. She tortured me, unnecessarily and repeatedly poked me with thick needles. For half an hour, I shrieked in pain. She was unmoved. “I need another one, and another one, and another one” was the only thing that came out of her mouth.

Never did she express a word of compassion or concern for my pain.

When I went to get the results, and as I sat in the secretary’s cubicle, the radiologist crept beside me and condescendingly spoke to me, creepily touching my hair.

Pictured on the left is what the demoness did to my breast. On the right is a picture of the same breast taken immediately after the second biopsy in the same area, performed by a different radiologist.

I thought the butchery she had perpetrated on my boob was normal. After all, I had never undergone a biopsy before. When I had to have a second biopsy with a genuinely compassionate doctor a few weeks later, I barely felt any pain. It left barely any trace — just a tiny, almost imperceptible dot, pictured above to the right. She was delicate, humane, and professional. I then realized that the first one had intentionally tortured me, and that a biopsy does not have to be so painful and require so many stabbings.

Eventually, I would learn that beyond the torture, the breast cancer diagnosis she sentenced me with was not based on reality.

On October 11, 2016, I had a lumpectomy performed to remove the “cancerous” formations. The surgeon —who was not in on the criminality against me— was kind, compassionate and professional. One of those doctors that honors the profession.

I believe the criminals spared me from the torture of chemotherapy because they were scared that as my hair would fall out, I would discover the scars in my skull that were a testament to the 2013 illegal surgery implanting my brain had left behind.

In January, 2017, I began radiotherapy, five days a week, for six weeks.

Because of the charades by the first radiologist’s false representations, I spent my fiftieth birthday on a radiology table.

I smiled, because I was grateful to at least have a compassionate team of technicians watching over me.

For six weeks, from Monday through Friday, I would spend hours at a radiology center, waiting for the five minutes it took for me to go in and out of my treatment. I now know that at least half of the people in the waiting area were gangstalkers. I would carry my noise-cancelling headphones and coloring books to ignore their obnoxious conversation that I had no clue was intended to harass me.

From this I learned this priceless lesson that I try to practice:

WHEN YOU DO NOT ATTRIBUTE INTENT TO A PERSON AND DISMISS THEIR ANNOYING BEHAVIOR AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THEIR HAPLESS SELVES, IT DOES NOT FAZE YOU. IT DOES NOT CAUSE THE INTENDED HARM, WHICH IS TO MAKE YOU ANXIOUS, REACT AND MAKE YOU LOOK CRAZY.

As I laid on the cold, metal table, the technicians would warn me when I had to hold my breath for thirty seconds, while the beam burned my flesh. You see: they were targeting the specific area in my boob where the Cruella had concluded I had cancer, and any respiration could make the beam pierce my lung.

During those thirty seconds, I would repeat to myself in my mind the powerful mantra:

THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD, I SHALL NOT WANT.

I repeated it over and over, and it would help me get through the thirty seconds without succumbing to the inordinate need to breathe that I now know must have been remotely prompted by the criminals.

Many of us have corroborated that too many in the medical profession have prostituted themselves, colluding with this illegal program. I can count on one hand the medical doctors that I trust. They know who they are.

One too many erroneous physical and psychiatric evaluations have enabled the torture and for-profit implant machinery to operate against targeted individuals.

I personally know of a victim that was horrifically implanted during a colonoscopy.

We are in a momentous time, when all evil is being exposed. For this reason, the criminals are more aggressively pursuing any means to cause us harm.

Take care of yourself. Eat well. Maintain meticulous oral hygiene. For now, stay away from seemingly safe activities—such as outdoor cycling—that present a risk of “random” injury or death.

This is no time to be forced to be at the mercy of unscrupulous, mind-controlled physicians that succumb to violating their Hippocratic Oath out of fear, greed, or sheer evil.

If you must absolutely must get medical attention, get second opinions. Research. If a particular area of your body hurts, place water bags to cover it and observe if the pain goes away. If it does, it’s likely it is being microwaved.

Doing this could have saved me from an unnecessary gallbladder surgery in which my abdomen was mutilated and my entire body thoroughly implanted with devices I did not consent to. I should have become suspicious when the head nurse said to me prior to entering the operating room: “You must be important that they are giving you the open heart surgery OR for a gallbladder surgery!”

Minutes before entering the “gallbladder” surgery where criminals implanted me with a WBAN.

I was indeed important: the subject of an expensive human experiment to be rolled out to the entire population.

What I did not know is that the reason for getting the state-of-the-art operating room is that they would be drilling into the middle of my brain and placing a chickpea-sized implant, among other things.

In the alternative that you have no choice but to undergo a procedure, make sure you state in writing that you DO NOT CONSENT to the placing of ANY DEVICE in your body. You can copy the suggested text in any of the form letters in English and Spanish on the Targeted Justice website.

Above all: ask God for discernment.

Knowing what I know now, I wish I had acted differently. It would have saved me from unspeakable harm.

But then again, I would not be here pursuing my calling: fighting for freedom from modern-day slavery and transhumanism.

