A little over a year ago, when I arrived to Texas, I was thrust into an intensive course on the ‘Program’. Airlifted from Puerto Rico by Targeted Justice, I immediately began to read and answer emails, calls, and letters from targeted individuals everywhere.

I have cried in silence for many victims of the heinous ‘Program’ whose stories shook me down to the marrow.

Human beings flourish in company. They aim to succeed and earn the respect of others within their tribes and social networks. The ‘Program’ aims to destroy the targeted individual’s social structures.

By the time an individual figures out he/she is targeted, the government criminals and their minions within society have already substantially severed his or her social ties to the tribe.

When the torture is rolled in, many do not know how to begin to fight it.

Since the torture menu for every targeted indi…