Day change

I have heard your input, and decided to continue airing The Gavel on Fridays at 8:00 pm. There are many reasons for this.

The Gavel began in May, 2025, when I was still in Texas. Now that I am in Washington D.C. in my Mission for Freedom, it makes more sense to have Wednesdays free to attend hearings or meetings relating to our quest for freedom.

For one, Representatives and Senators go to their respective districts on Friday mornings and come back on Monday afternoons. Except for unusual circumstances, there is nothing much going on in Congress on any given Friday.

I meticulously prepare the show, choosing the best highlights of the accumulation of the past weeks’ news relevant to our quest for freedom, constantly checking to see if there’s a last minute event worth including.

Conversely, Wednesdays are usually busy days in Congress. Most committee meetings are scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Since it takes me a full day to prepare The Gavel, continuing to make it on Wednesdays precludes me from attending Wednesdays hearings.

Given the time-consuming preparation I must observe prior to leaving the apartment I live in, including securing and locking things up, and the unpredictable D.C. street closures, traffic, and scarce parking, I do not feel comfortable attending a morning hearing and be back with plenty of time to prepare the show you expect.

Thus, making The Gavel on Wednesdays makes it hard for me to attend any Congressional event happening on Wednesdays. This is a compelling reason to leave it for Fridays at 8:00 pm EST.

I look forward to seeing you next Friday, March 6 at 8:00 pm EST.

Thank you for your support. It is the gasoline that keeps me going.